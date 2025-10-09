A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of the moment her brother saw their mother again after many years abroad

According to the lady, her brother had moved out of Nigeria years ago and since then, he hadn't set eyes on his mother

The reunion video melted the hearts of many, especially due to the mother's emotional reaction to seeing her son

An emotional reunion between a Nigerian mother and her son who had been living abroad for several years melted the hearts of many who watched the video.

The video captured the special moment when the mother and son were reunited after years apart.

Man returns to Nigeria, reunites with mum

The young man's sister @tee_ad posted the video on TikTok to celebrate the heartwarming occasion, disclosing that her brother had relocated from Nigeria years ago and hadn't seen their mother physically since then.

In the video, the mother was seen lying on her bed when her son entered the room.

As soon as she saw him, she stood up and almost burst into tears while embracing her beloved son.

"The moment my brother saw my mum after years of relocating from Nigeria. I am glad I Caught this priceless moment, it was such an emotional moment for my family. My brother surprised my Mum after years apart. Thank God for His goodness," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man reunites with mum

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Jennyblings said:

"She go report all the people that offended her today."

@funnymum65 said:

"Love of every mother ladies when you come into the life of any man that’s mom is still alive support the love and friendship they share. I am a mother even though my boys are still kids I don’t want the bond we share to ever fade I cherish them so bad."

@sgg reacted:

"My mom could not wait for my brother to return from Canada the woman just die. I can imagine her expression single-handedly raise 4 kids."

@Fe Bamiduro said:

"Who is to recieved me like this? Haaaa. My mumy is late. Where are you mama mi? Omase oooo."

@Denatty reacted:

"I don cry today again pls God let people i don’t know cry for me when it’s time o. I can’t wait it will surely reach my turn by Jehovah s grace Congratulations mum."

@Queen Blanche said:

"It’s the “Mommy” for me. Itt shows we never truly out grow our parents.The bond between a mother and her child especially her sons is top notch."

@Tunde said:

"She said, "gbe mi soke". Some mothers are beautiful angels. Such mothers do not give birth to giants that are rebellious. Mama is blessed!"

@Chichi reacted:

"Ehyahhhhhh mama say gbe mi so ke. Mothers ehn. God bless Segun more in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

@vicky_sarah said:

"God you are so God make my own Segun become great person in this world. I pray. I am so happy for you ma congratulations."

@Cakes Shop in Siun/Owode Egba added:

"Joy of Every Parent, May we all live long to witness the days of Joy of our Children ijn."

See the post below:

