A Nigerian lady has shared details of her past relationship, which she recently summoned the courage to quit.

Shortly after ending her marriage, she received some messages from her ex-husband that made her more proud of her decision to leave.

Lady displays messages from ex-husband

According to the lady identified by the handle @binyelum24 on TikTok, her ex-husband allegedly subjected her to abuse during their relationship.

After she relocated to the UK and ended the marriage, her ex-husband sent her a series of messages.

In the messages, the ex-husband accused the lady of using him to further her personal goals.

He claimed she had changed since moving to the UK, and lamented that she gained wealth through him and left.

The ex-husband also alleged that she only married him to gain wealth and advance her career.

In his words:

"You have moved on because you are in UK and that's the reason for all this. If you are in Nigeria, there is no way you will be saying all these things. It is so easy for you to say all these things because you have got a life now and a job. You have the world on your feet. So you married me to achieve your personal goals and then leave. To gain wealth and leave and use me to climb the ladder faster. It took me years of pain to have anything I have, and I used that same energy to change your life. And all you can think now is to leave because you have gotten what you wanted."

While posting the chat on TikTok, the lady recounted her alleged experiences while still with her ex-husband.

She claimed that staying with him was the hardest phase of her life, and expressed relief that she left him.

"POV: You finally summoned courage to leave your abusive and cheating ex-husband. Dealing with a narcissist is the hardest thing anyone could pass through. I thank God I survived and summoned courage to leave in peace and not in pieces. It’s high time woman start knowing their worth, I’m so happy that this generation of women are not as weak as our mothers," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady displays messages from ex-husband

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Nwa Eliza(Eliza nnem o) said:

"I became so proud when I read "u used me to climb up the ladder" yes sir, be happy that you served a little purpose for her."

@Olu said:

"Are we dating same husband sis, because I’m moving out next month this is what his saying too, why caught him cheating."

@Rhoda_xx said:

"Just imaging the audacity of some men. Omooo I’m not just ready to talk about mine because e long. I am glad you left. Sending you and your daughter hugs."

@mercyjay5568 added:

"ENERGY. I dey remind my own husband everytime say make I see trace or catch am with any girl, I carry my load pack to hmo, I can’t fight over a man, I would leave his child, I no carry child come marriage."

See the post below:

