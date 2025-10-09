A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with social media users after her man finally proposed to her

According to the happy lady, she has been with her man for many years and already has three lovely children with him

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens in the comments criticised her for jubilating over her man's action

A Nigerian lady's emotional reaction to her partner's proposal has generated mixed reactions on social media.

The lady, who had been in a long-term relationship with her partner, expressed her joy and gratitude after he finally popped the question.

Mum of 3 jubilates as man proposes

The lady, identified on TikTok as @accessoriesbyroyal, shared a video narrating her experience, including how her man proposed.

According to her, they have been together for many years and already have three children.

However, after many years, her partner finally thought it wise to propose to her for the first time.

In her post, she advised fellow women to be patient and humble in their relationships, believing that this method would eventually lead to marriage no matter how long it takes.

However, not all viewers were supportive of her celebration, with some criticising her for rejoicing over the proposal after already having children with her partner.

Despite the mixed reactions, the lady remained grateful and thanked her partner for proving her doubters wrong.

She also used her experience to encourage other single ladies, urging them to remain hopeful and faithful.

In her words:

"POV: He finally proposed after birthing 3 kids for him. Dear ladies, patience is very important in every relationship. Stay with that man, be humble, and prove that you are worth the ring and I promise he will eventually do the right thing.

"After all the mockingg, they said he will not give me a ring, even if he doesn’t do the marriage, with this ring I am satisfied. Thank you for shamįng my enemíès my Odogwu. I use myself as a point of contact to all single ladies, the God that did this for me will surely do your own."

Reactions as lady jubilates over proposal

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@She-is Kelly said:

"Yes ooo mine got married to me after birthing 4 kids for him!! Initially he didn’t want to but with my fasting and prayers coupled how his mum was pressuring him to take a wife he decided to give me the Ring one thing that we finished having our dinner. Dear singles patient and understanding mostly prayers is very important as na marriage Una come this life come chase."

@Nma said:

"She said she use her self as point of contact to all single ladies,how do we tell her we no want."

@Be mar said:

"You for no post oh. Just pray and cancel the chain holding you from attacking your children."

@Adaobi/UGC reacted:

"Awwww patience is really key ooo my dear. Mine got married to me after birthing 6 kids for him ooo. I’m now a married woman. It hasn’t been an easy journey. Single ladies out there, have what they call patience you hear?????? O surprise igo muooooo indi nne mamaaa isokwaaaa."

@Amy added:

"Omoh my gender una go deh make this men feel like the prize btw congra let me not be a hater."

Woman celebrates as man finally marries her

