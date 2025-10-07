A Nigerian man has shared his struggles with living next to a school, explaining how the constant noise from students during weekdays has made it nearly impossible for him to enjoy peace in his apartment

A Nigerian man has raised concerns over a series of non-stop noise disturbances after renting an apartment next to a school. He shared a video to back his claims, also issuing a warning to anyone planning to rent a house about what they should consider before moving in.

He mentioned that he rarely experiences peace in his house, except on Saturdays and Sundays, as the school students make noise non-stop during weekdays.

Nigerian man warns against renting houses near schools

In the video, he explained that his sitting room window has been locked to prevent the noise from affecting him, and he added that the noise is still very high in his bedroom, making it impossible to enjoy quiet.

The video also shows the school located just beside his apartment.

According to a post shared on the popular social media platform TikTok via his handle, @itsboychavez, he advised individuals against renting houses near schools, as he experiences no peace at all.

The video carries a caption that clearly expressed his frustration:

"No rent house near school."

As the video plays, his voice is heard while showing the school compound, with students visible in the footage.

He said:

"See school, see my parlour window, my bedroom window dey the other side. See, in anything you do, don't rent house near school. The only time I dey get peace for here is Saturday and Sunday."

"The school dey make noise, the noise no be here. No just rent house near school, e get why. Once you see say the house near school, tell the agent say you no need. Only person wey e house near school go fit relate."

"From Monday to Friday, no peace."

He spoke candidly about the negative effects of renting an apartment close to a school while urging others to take his advice seriously.

As the video made its way online, concerned individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man raises alarm over noise from school

I know God noted:

"School noise better pass church noise."

ENUGU BOY noted:

"School and church na the same .. mostly church wey dey do program everyday lol."

angel gold stressed:

"Especially for morning when they dey do devotion, the drum do dey sound for your head."

_bamzy_ stressed:

"Oga na so you too take disturb them that year."

slayandlayhair8 noted:

"My own na crèche class Dey near my window 6am mothers don carry their babies come school them go con Dey cry loudly."

BANTON said:

"I go lie for you."

MR KINGS added:

"Ur own far ooh. My own them de collect pure water from me from window."

Bee stated:

"Are you just knowing don't ever do such, lesson learnt."

bl addited shared:

"Na church worst pass."

princessamaka77 noted:

"Me wey church building near our house then prayer ministry come near am join, to sleep nah war, if no be vigil today, nah Wednesday prayer, come still get Saturday own, Sunday them go cast demon join house go just Dey vibrate omo."

Greatness stressed:

"My own that time nah same compound omor nearly mad because of noise."

De_Willz_Catering and Events said:

"E better pass church own abeg."

mmeso shared:

"What is the name of the school,the uniform looks like the school I attended."

Rare_Hrt added:

"I totally agree with you it’s not easy at all you can’t rest."

Big Mede noted:

"Sch and church near my Hux."

MIMA _STUDIOS stressed:

"Me anytime I go home… Omoh , I will be like how did we rent house for here when I wake up in the morning."

BATIFEORI shared:

"I don sabi there school even new nation anthem inno go try am again."

thesheinpage said:

"You for pay school fee because you dey learn with them."

