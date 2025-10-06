Portable has reacted to the viral video showing him fighting at the Port Harcourt airport while on his way to honor an invitation

In the video, he clarified that he didn’t initiate the fight, explaining that he was attacked while simply standing on his own

Many of his fans expressed support, agreeing that what happened to him was unjust, they also advised him to be more cautious in the future

Zeh Nation boss, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted to the viral video of him fighting at Port Harcourt airport.

In the footage, the music star is seen exchanging punches with some men while he was at the airport.

Portable's fan react to video of his altercation in Port Harcourt. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In several videos compiled into a collage, Portable explained that he did not initiate the fight but was dragged into it while simply standing and waiting for the car that was supposed to pick him up.

According to Portable, when he arrived at the airport, he was waiting with his team for the car to arrive as he was in the city for a show.

During this time, some drivers approached him, asking to hire him for their cabs. He told them that he was waiting for the people who were coming to pick him.

Instead of leaving him alone, the drivers began recording videos of him and taunting him, calling him stingy and claiming he would never give them money. Portable mentioned that they hurled insults at him, accusing him of being selfish.

He further stated that the attack continued until it was witnessed by an immigration officer who noticed him standing at the airport.

Portable praises self, sends critics to the gallows. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable shares more about Port Harcourt Incident

In the video, the music star explained that when he could no longer bear the harassment, he reacted by bringing out his juju. He added that he wasn’t Tinubu and that if the drivers wanted money, they should go to the president.

Portable emphasized that insulting Tinubu could lead to arrest. He clarified that he didn’t fight with any security officers or fellow passengers but only with the drivers.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Portable was also recorded in a fight with some men in Ikeja, Lagos State, and he later shared details of what transpired between them.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Portable and some men at the airport. Here are comments below:

@chikeluc stated:

"If e reach una turn make una no fight for una life."

@babieoluwa stated:

"Egbon Portable to my knowledge you for don tell those who want to pick you up from airport before you arive so this embarrassment will not happen."

@slightkayind reacted:

"Portable nobody fit cover ur Glory ,,anything dem say he no fit stop ur shine 1000% for you bozzzz."

@bigbelinarus1 reacted:

"I love how u reacted, you can't tell a grown man how to spend his money. U are a driver and mocking a celebrity."

@mbre_brekete commented:

"But this video is coming too late portable I believe say u sleep forget ."

@bigtimileyin wrote:

"How you go watch everything finish? You sure say your life never Portable?"

VDM drags Portable over abuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was called out by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, over his behaviour at Felabration.

He shared a video and said the music star was doing too much and needed to be cautioned. VDM promised to help the victim assaulted get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng