A video showing Samuel Banks’ blank expression after losing his iPhone 17 at the Luli Concert organised by the Celestial Church of Christ has gone viral.

The content creator had actively promoted and spoken about the concert before it took place on Friday

Unfortunately, he lost his newly acquired iPhone 17 during the event, and his reaction afterward has since trended online

These are not the best of times for popular skit maker Samuel Bankole, better known as Samuel Banks, as he lost his newly acquired iPhone 17 Pro Max at a concert.

A few days earlier, the content creator, who recently bought a house, had been actively promoting the Luli Concert organised by the Celestial Church of Christ, speaking glowingly about what attendees should expect.

In a video where he talked about the event held at Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday, Samuel proudly wore his white garment.

However, in another clip making the rounds online, the comedian was seen with his partner and a few others frantically searching for his missing iPhone 17 pro max.

He paced up and down while speaking with a man beside him, as his partner stood nearby, visibly worried.

Samuel’s facial expression trends after phone loss

The skit maker appeared confused and helpless in the recording as people around tried calling his number to help locate the device.

Samuel Banks is not the first celebrity to experience such misfortune. A few years ago, popular disc jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, also lost her phone in London after it was snatched from her hands while walking down the street.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Samuel Banks' video

Reactions have trailed the video of the skit maker after he lost his phone. Many sympathised with him and shared how he would feel at that minute he noticed the phone was missing. Here are comments below:

@bigbolajii6 commented:

"The worst part be sey he be celeb, he no go too stay there for long make dem no go strip him naked collect hin garment join."

@Ameboibadan shared:

"His prayer has been answered, he should just go home be thanking the thief, e fit be say that phone fit turn to bom b in his hand."

@dreyszn said:

"Nah Holy spirit borrow am."

@Riskweaver shared:

"Everywhere go fess cold, cold go catch you, you brain go dey float inside your skull...no be good experience at tall."

@AkinolaSun93954 wrote:

"He's the first person to ever lost his iPhone 17."

Singer Yemi Alade robbed in Abidjan

Meanwhile, talented Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, was in the news after she was robbed of her properties in her hotel room in Abidjan.

The Johnny crooner had taken to her official Instagram page to share the bad news with fans after all her valuables were carted away by the robbers.

Alade posted a video of herself on her Instagram page and noted that it was a few minutes after she left her room that the thieves struck.

