A young Nigerian man built his own apartment from scratch and shared the journey online, capturing every stage from laying the foundation to raising the walls, which quickly went viral

The video detailed the construction process, including workers laying the foundation, supplying sand with heavy machinery, raising the building to lintel level, and sourcing wood for the roofing

After completing the apartment, the man showed the painting process, installation of lights, and final inspection of the work, before finally moving into the apartment

A young Nigerian man has become a house owner and a landlord after building his own apartment from scratch in a video that has attracted attention on social media.

The video, which has received thousands of likes, showed workers at the construction site laying the foundation of his multiple-room apartment, which was later revealed to be a duplex.

Nigerian man shares full apartment construction process as he completes his house. Photo source: Tiktok/@celeb936

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man becomes landlord

After the foundation was completed by the bricklayers, the video showed sand being supplied by a caterpillar before construction progressed further.

The building was constructed up to the lintel level, after which the man showed where he bought the wood for roofing.

According to a post made available by the individual, @celeb936, via TikTok, he has officially become a landlord.

He mentioned that he never thought he could become a homeowner, but God made it possible for him.

The caption of the post read:

"Congratulations to me, God is great. I never believed and God did it. Say congratulations and get your own soon."

The TikTok video also showed the house being painted and the man inspecting the level of work completion.

Nigerian man celebrates becoming a house owner, shares video on TikTok. Photo source: Tiktok/@celeb936

Source: TikTok

It included the moment the lights were fixed, and finally, the man moved in after the entire process.

As the video circulated online, Netizens flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man builds apartment

Evan Kate noted:

"Congratulations more win."

askof evil blue shared:

"Congratulations to you am next."

golden queen stressed:

"Congratulations dear. Congratulations in advance to me and my man."

BOLUWATIFE

"I can’t wait to use this sound."

B!G K FRESH said:

"Congratulation."

Lil Frosh noted

"Congratulations to you am next.

AYOBAMI shared

"Happy for you guy congratulatons."

buike stressed:

"Big congrats bruh more foundations to cme."

Alina Rose stated:

"Congratulations boss more keys but come teach me work abeg."

dimma said:

"Congratulations to you more winning."

Nigerian man builds massive house in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man inspired netizens after sharing a video of the massive house he built in his village. Although initially hesitant because his father had already built a large home there, the young man decided to embark on the project after seeking guidance from God.

In the video, he showcased the uncompleted structure and shared his vision of investing in his hometown, encouraging others to contribute to the development of their roots. The post sparked reactions from social media users, with many praising his dedication and expressing admiration for those who invest in their communities.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng