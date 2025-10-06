Portable recently went viral online after h video captured him creating a commotion at Port Harcourt airport

For an unknown reason, the street hop musician was observed yelling at a man who appeared to be bothering him at the airport

Security officers were observed coaxing and pushing him into a car, but the musician was determined to act out his thoughts

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is once again trending online after a video captured him causing a scene at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In the viral clip, Portable is seen shouting at a man who appeared to be confronting or bothering him.

For uncertificied reasons, the street-hop artist became visibly agitated and attempted to force his way toward a group of people, throwing punches and yelling in the process.

Security personnel at the airport were seen trying to restrain him and eventually coaxed him into a car. Despite their efforts, Portable appeared determined to express his frustration physically and vocally, drawing the attention of bystanders.

Reports claim the incident happened over the weekend during the singer’s visit to Rivers State.

One observer who filmed the confrontation alleged that Portable was holding what looked like charms during the outburst, saying: “Him curry juju for hand.”

So far, neither the artist nor his management has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Watch the trending video below:

In a previous report, Portable warned his fans to be wary of a man who he claims is mimicking him on the live-show circuit, after footage of the lookalike performing the singer's songs surfaced online.

The musician accused the lookalike of collecting show fees and advised fans to beat up anyone they saw purporting to be him, but not to tag or drag him into the mayhem.

Portable's statement on social media was direct and hostile. He advised fans that if a doppelganger is playing his songs or dressing in his style, they should "beat him up," and that people will continue to protest and petition even after the violence.

In his statement, Portable mentioned the lookalike had already been paid up to N250,000 for a concert, which he rejected as considerably below what he claims to command.

Netizens react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kizobillz said:

"One week one trouble 😂

iam.emy said:

"Portable and fight na 5&6😂😂."

toriahobott said:

"Always fighting😏😏."

alhaji____ said:

"This guy ehn, na wa ooo."

kingsheddyoflagos said:

"Is anyone advising Eliza Joyce?"

tiffanydamilola12 said:

"Fame miss road 😂😂😂😂."

__2803_ said:

"He wan do like Wasiu he wan get ministerial position 😂😂."

queen_annastacyp said:

"I lived there for 12 years and I am telling you for free they will make him understand he is a nobody 🙌🙌🙌Dem go sou sou am wetin no good😂😂😂😂😂Abobi you go must collect JONZIN MANCHI."

teniola.adeoye said:

"Lol this portable self."

omotomiwah said:

"Very disorganized human being but I sha like him😂😂😂."

