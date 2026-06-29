Davido Ekubo, a relative of the late Alexx Ekubo, has continued to make allegations against the actor’s stepmother

In a post shared on his Instagram page, he explained how the family did not reach an agreement regarding the actor’s burial ceremony

He also outlined the reason for their disagreement and raised questions directed at the actor’s stepmother

More allegations are trailing Jane Ekubo, the stepmother of the late actor Alexx Ekubo, as one of the family members has made a post about her.

A few days after the actor was buried amid tears in Arochukwu, Abia State, Davido Ekubo, a relative of the actor, began sharing posts that left fans asking questions.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo’s relative makes more allegations against stepmum. Photo credit@davidekubo/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

He also raised concerns about how the actor died, while making further allegations against the film star’s stepmother.

In his latest post, he alleged that the burial date was fixed without consulting family members. According to him, Alexx Ekubo’s burial was scheduled for the same day another family member was getting married.

David Ekubo raises further claims

Alexx Ekubo’s death stirred drama in his family as his stepmother is being dragged. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Sharing more, David noted that while Alexx was alive, he was actively involved in planning the wedding of that same family member alongside others in the family.

However, he alleged that Alexx’s stepmother preferred to make arrangements with celebrities rather than the actor’s own family.

He further claimed she prioritised “the aesthetics of vanity” over proper family involvement in the burial, stressing that no matter how poor a family is, they should be allowed to bury their dead themselves.

Davido Ekubo also alleged that Alexx Ekubo’s stepmother was hiding behind celebrities and bloggers, implying that something was being concealed regarding the actor’s death.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Davido Ekubo's post

Here are comments below:

@minky__realty commented:

"Chai! The body was buried in y’all community right? Please I heard you’re a law enforcement officer, kindly exhume the body and do whatever you want.. you can ask Papa Mohbad for his script."

@akunwa_ shared:

"Weirdly, they’re blaming the woman for everything as if his father is not alive."

@nkem_04 reacted:

"I saw there was a family wedding same day he was buried and many of the family members went for the wedding. I was shocked, in some families like mine, the date I picked for my trad was cancelled cos my distant cousin was to be married same day, the elders said they don’t take two bride price in a day, so I was rescheduled."

@beuns_signature said:

"Without any bias I ask that this guy should at least be giving a listening ear….. something is wrong somewhere may be Alex’s spirit is restless.

@gooddy2000 wrote:

"I was shocked when I saw the wedding pics.kept wondering how a family can fix a burial and a wedding on the same day."

Moment Alexx Ekubo's sister broke down trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng ahd reported that a video showing how Alexx Ekubo’s sister reacted after seeing his body arrived in their hometown had surfaced online.

In the recording, she had to be supported by about four women as she broke down inconsolably during the funeral proceedings.

Many viewers were also emotional after watching the video. They offered prayers for the family and shared how much the actor would be missed.

Source: Legit.ng