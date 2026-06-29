A Nigerian lady who attended her ex-boyfriend’s introduction narrated the drama that her presence caused at the venue

She shared how she got to knew about the ceremony and why she decided to attend though they dated back in 2011

Many who came across the video were surprised about the outcome of her presence, and shared their reactions

A Nigerian lady narrated the drama that unfolded after she attended her ex-boyfriend’s introduction ceremony.

She stated that she had dated the man in 2011 and had lost contact with him for years.

A lady who attended ex-lover's introduction shares bride's unusual reaction. Photo: @ewa_1991

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience at ex-lover's introduction

Identified as @ewa_1991 on TikTok, she stated that he was her sister’s friend and they kept in touch.

According to her, it was her sister that coerced her to attend the introduction with her.

“It was so embarrassing… I guess my sister already told the groom that I was attending and the groom told the bride. I guess they’ve talked about me before and the groom told her i used to be his ex and she said she didn’t want me in the introduction.

“Instead of the groom to tell my sister that ‘tell her not to come’, he didn’t say anything.”

She stated that when she went to the venue with her elder sister, she noticed that there was an unrest and an urgent meeting between the bride and groom’s family.

The groom then called her sister and revealed that the bride said she would not go ahead with the introduction till she left.

“That was how I was walked out of the venue. The groom actually told my elder sister totell me to leave. And my elder sister said that if I’m leaving, then she has nothing to be doing there. That’s how I and my elder sister left the venue.”

She added in the comments:

"U know how many people I don even date after that guy? 15years ago oo. I no even count this one join relationship but I guess the guy don make mouth for the girl about me."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at ex-lover's introduction

no.1hairstylistinijegun said:

"For man wey you don outgrow? Man wey Dey beg you for 5k last year Abi which one."

Ayomide(Jimoh Rukayat Serah said:

"But most secondary relationships no count na abi na only me dey reason am like that."

user seunmi said:

"But for real you no suppose go, na introduction no be wedding."

Olaedo said:

"But why you go go person introduction??? I thought introduction is strictly for families???"

WIGSTYLIST IN AGO PALACE/OKOTA said:

"I totally understand you,and I feel if you didn’t want to go you fit still no go. But also for the new bride she might have felt intimidated."

ASHABI❤️🤩Luxurious wears said:

"The groom is the problem."

A Nigerian lady who went to her ex-lover’s introduction ceremony shared the bride’s unusual reaction after seeing her. Photo: @ewa_1991

Source: Facebook

Groom wears mask on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that drama unfolded as a groom covered his face while arriving at his wedding venue ahead of the ceremony.

Netizens wondered why he wore a mask at his own wedding, sparking mixed reactions from them.

Source: Legit.ng