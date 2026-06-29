Governor Soludo has awarded a scholarship to an Anambra student after her outstanding UTME performance

The student’s achievement has earned her educational support from the university level through doctoral studies

The unexpected recognition at an event has led to a major opportunity for the top scorer

Anambra state governor Chukwuma Soludo has awarded a full scholarship to Chiazo Umeaniba, a student of Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nnewi, after she scored 344 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Umeaniba, who is the school’s senior prefect, was recognised as the top UTME scorer from the state.

Anambra student’s academic excellence catches Soludo’s attention as governor commits to funding her education journey. Photo: For The Love of Anambra

Source: Facebook

Student’s dance performance led to scholarship announcement

The scholarship announcement happened during the first anniversary celebration of Solution Fun City in Awka on Sunday, June 28.

Umeaniba, according to The Punch, had performed as one of the dancers entertaining guests at the event. Soludo later learnt that she was not only a senior prefect but also had achieved an outstanding UTME score.

The governor then announced that he would take responsibility for her education from the university level to doctoral studies.

“Your education from undergraduate to PhD is on me. Yes, the bill is on me,” Soludo was quoted as saying.

Soludo links student’s journey to his own academic experience

He said he was inspired by her story because he was also a senior prefect during his school days and had a strong academic record.

“I was also a senior prefect like you; I made the best result,” Soludo said.

The governor said he hopes Umeaniba will graduate with a first-class degree and promised that her education expenses would continue to be covered even after his tenure as governor.

Soludo recalled that he entered university after serving as a senior prefect and graduated with first-class honours while winning departmental and faculty prizes.

He said he believes Umeaniba has the potential to achieve similar success because of her academic performance and leadership role in school.

Watch the clip from the moment below:

Governor highlights Solution Fun City’s growth

The scholarship announcement was made during the celebration of one year of Solution Fun City, a recreational centre in Awka.

The facility was commissioned by President Bola Tinubu in May 2025 and opened to the public on June 28, 2025.

A chance moment at an event leads Soludo to offer full education support to student who impressed with 344 UTME score. Photo: ccSoludo

Source: Twitter

Soludo said the project is part of his administration’s plan to position Anambra as a destination for tourism and investment. He said the centre has attracted interest from investors, with more developments expected around the area.

The governor also said more infrastructure projects are underway to expand the facility and maintain its appeal.

Facility records thousands of visitors

The Secretary to the Anambra state government and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solution Fun City, Chiamaka Nnake, said the centre reflects Soludo’s development vision.

She said the facility recorded an average of 10,000 visitors daily between late December and mid-January, with guests coming from within and outside Anambra.

Umeaniba thanked the governor for the scholarship, while the anniversary event featured cultural displays and other recreational activities.

Soludo gives N80m grants to Anambra startups

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor Chukwuma Soludo approved N80 million for 80 startups to support innovation and boost the state’s technology ecosystem.

The beneficiaries received N1 million each after completing a 12-week incubation programme focused on business growth, financial planning, and investor readiness.

The initiative also produced 400 technology graduates in robotics and network engineering, while plans for a N1 billion broadband expansion fund were announced.

Source: Legit.ng