A Nigerian man said he is suffering from noise pollution because there are three churches around his house

The man noted that on a particular day, the three churches were practising at the same time, causing him noise

According to the man, the churches are located in the same proximity, claiming that he does not sleep at night and in the day

Many people are reacting in different ways to a video shared by a man who lamented the noise being made by churches around his house.

The man said the churches are three in number, noting that they were all practising at the same time on the day he recorded the video.

The man says there are three churches around his house. Photo credit: TikTok/@african_priest.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, African Priest claimed he does not sleep at night or in the day.

He said the three churches are located within the same area, and they were all around his house.

African Priest lamented that the noise pollution was much. The video is generating carrying reactions from netizens.

The man says he does not sleep if the churches around his house are in session. Photo credit: TikTok/African Priest.

Source: TikTok

While some said he should find an alternative accommodation, others said he should lay a complaint.

The man said:

"Nigerians make una help me o! Pastor Adeboye people no gree me rest o! Na church una dey see here for my back, na church here (pointing front) and they are all practicing at the same time. Make un help me o! Wetin I go do? I no fit sleep at night and I no fit sleep in the day time. There is a church in front of my house, and there is a church behind me and there is a church at the back of my house and they are all Redeemed. Same Redeemed, with 10 yards."

Why RCCG plants many churches

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has many parishes in multiple locations. Planting churches is one of the visions of the church, as stated on its website.

According to RCCG's mission statement, the church's aims are:

To make heaven.

To take as many people with us.

To have a member of RCCG in every family of all nations.

To accomplish No. 1 above, holiness will be our lifestyle.

To accomplish No. 2 and 3 above, we will plant churches within five minutes' walking distance in every city and town of developing countries and within five minutes' driving distance in every city and town of developed countries.

We will pursue these objectives until every Nation in the world is reached for the Lord Jesus Christ

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man cries out over noise from churches in his area

@IN GOD I TRUST said:

"You bought your land and they pay for theirs too.if you can't join them try to relocate, they can't quit for you."

@Dat Edoqueen said:

"Go to your local govt, we still have law against noise pollution, or you get a court injunction against them."

@SOS Hi-Tek said:

"It's your mind set, you should thank God for that. I have four churches round my house and other ones too making shouts around my house and I am happy."

Video of Idowu Iluyomade's sermon trends online

man shared snippets of an old sermon preached by Idowu Iluyomade, a former pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Idowu Iluyomade, also known as Pastor ID, is trending online as it is being reported that he started his own church.

The church called The Family Fellowship held a Sunday service in Lagos where many people were in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng