Billionaire Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his family marked a new milestone at one of Lagos’ most prestigious social institutions

A viral video captured how the Okoya family was formally welcomed into the exclusive club during a high-profile ceremony

The induction showed the family’s presence in Lagos’ elite social circles, triggering reactions online

The Okoya family added another feather to their cap as billionaire Alhaji Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, proudly witnessed the induction of their sons into Lagos’ prestigious Island Club.

The ceremony, held during the club’s high-profile Easter/Ileya Dance Night, saw Idris Abolaji Okoya, Usman Olatunji Okoya, Jubril Adedoyo Okoya, and Rahim Olashubomi Okoya formally welcomed as second-generation members.

Okoya family's latest social milestone has everyone talking. Credit: @shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

The induction was marked by a symbolic bow and the presentation of official sashes, signifying their transition into the elite circle of the historic institution.

The Island Club, a landmark in Lagos society, has long been a hub for networking, cultural preservation, and intellectual discourse among Nigeria’s movers and shakers.

See the video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shade Okoya became a trending topic online after she was spotted at a highbrow event in Lagos.

The Managing Director of Eleganza Group was seen donning an exclusive burgundy attire as she looked gorgeous in her luxury ensemble.

Mrs Okoya walked elegantly into the event premises, but what caught the attention of many was how she gracefully greeted the array of royal dignitaries who were present.

The mum of four made sure she respectfully exchanged pleasantries with the monarchs and chiefs who sat at the high table as she knelt to greet them individually.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Shade Okoya celebrated her 49th birthday as she flooded her social media page with adorable pictures.

The picture showed the billionaire's wife elegantly dressed in a yellow outfit as she posed for the camera in different styles.

Expressing gratitude to her maker on her new age, Shade Okoya simply wrote in her caption,

"Alhamdulillah, SO @ 49! #ShadeOkoya."

Her birthday celebration comes after she and her husband announced their daughter, Olamide Raheeda's, engagement on social media.

According to reports, Okoya's daughter's wedding coincided with her mother's, Shade's, 49th birthday celebration.

Proceedings regarding the marital journey are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Netizens celebrate Shade Okoya's sons

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_lamide said:

"If you like no live for good area and train your children in good schools and let them mingle with elite, Wo you’ll learn😂 don’t be humble about that! Press in."

bunmola777 said:

"Shade is very intentional with careful placing of Raheem which is very admirable,unfortunately war is coming after baba’s exit so she is preparing him in every way."

royalhotieness said:

"Nepotism or nothing for my own daughter!!! Inshallah."

phoenixchief said:

"Strategic Positioning . Mo fe be,congratulations jare awon omo ola."

yeye_moradeyo said:

"They are now inducting the youth into the club👏👏 Island Club the prestigious club. I’m bringing my son when next in Nigeria 😂."

bewsolami said:

"Placing and Putting your children forward in places that matter! Just as it should be👏🙌."

Rasaq Okoya and Shade Okoya celebrate sons' special induction. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Why Okoya's son faced criticism

Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya's son Raheem sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.

He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.

Source: Legit.ng