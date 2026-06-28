JAMB announced that seven outstanding undergraduates were selected to receive N5 million each after excelling in the 2025 admission exercise

The award recipients were chosen through a merit-based process that recognised the best-performing admitted candidate from each geopolitical zone

More than 300 education stakeholders, government officials and university leaders were expected to attend the maiden Academic Excellence Recognition Award Ceremony in Lagos

Seven outstanding Nigerian undergraduates are set to receive N5 million each as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in partnership with Rite Foods Limited, prepares to host its maiden Academic Excellence Recognition Award Ceremony in Lagos.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2026, will celebrate students who recorded exceptional performances during the 2025 admission exercise.

Seven outstanding undergraduates are selected for JAMB's maiden Academic Excellence Recognition Awards. Photo: JAMB

Source: Facebook

The initiative is designed to reward academic merit and encourage excellence among young Nigerians seeking higher education.

Which students will receive JAMB awards?

According to JAMB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the beneficiaries earned their places after excelling in both the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Post UTME or other admission screening processes conducted by their respective universities.

Each recipient will receive a N5 million award sponsored by Rite Foods Limited. JAMB said the selection followed a transparent, merit-based process.

The seven awardees include one student from each of Nigeria's six geopolitical zones and one candidate living with a disability who recorded the highest performance among admitted applicants.

Which universities produced the award winners?

The recognised institutions are the University of Lagos, University of Uyo, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, University of Maiduguri and Federal University of Technology, Minna.

The University of Lagos emerged as the only institution with two award recipients. One of its students secured the Southwest zonal award, while another received the award reserved for the highest performing admitted candidate living with a disability.

JAMB said the recognition programme reflects a shared commitment with Rite Foods Limited to encourage academic excellence and reward deserving students across the country.

The University of Lagos produced two of the seven award recipients. Photo: UNILAG

Source: UGC

Who will attend the ceremony?

More than 300 guests are expected at the event, including education administrators, university leaders, government officials, development partners, corporate executives, students and members of the media.

Expected dignitaries include the Minister of Education, the outgoing Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, vice chancellors from the universities of the award recipients, heads of tertiary education regulatory agencies and principal officers of higher institutions.

The ceremony marks the first edition of the Academic Excellence Recognition Award and is expected to celebrate academic achievement while encouraging students across Nigeria to strive for outstanding performance.

UTME 2026: JAMB top scorer shares secrets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 16-year-old candidate from Ogun state, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, has emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after recording an aggregate score of 372.

Her result was announced during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja.

Reacting to the achievement through several posts shared on social media, the candidate said disciplined preparation and smart study methods contributed to her success.

Source: Legit.ng