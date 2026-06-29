The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has issued a fresh 21-day ultimatum to the federal government, demanding urgent action on welfare and professional concerns

The doctors warned that continued delays in addressing unpaid salaries, allowances and training funds could trigger industrial unrest

This latest move highlights growing tension in the health sector, with patient care and residency training at risk if the issues remain unresolved

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a new 21-day ultimatum to the federal government and other employers, demanding urgent action on welfare and professional concerns.

The association warned that failure to meet its demands could result in industrial unrest.

Resident doctors issue fresh 21-day ultimatum as welfare concerns remain unresolved. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ultimatum to federal government

According to Premium Times, the decision was announced in a communiqué following an emergency virtual meeting of NARD’s Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC). The meeting was convened after the expiration of the earlier 21-day window granted at its May 2026 Ordinary General Meeting.

NARD said it had reviewed reports of engagements with ministries and agencies, assessed the implementation of past resolutions, and discussed challenges affecting resident doctors nationwide.

The association expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as the government’s slow response to unresolved issues, including the non-disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and delays in paying house officers’ salaries.

Welfare concerns

Resident doctors are still owed 25/35 per cent CONMESS salary review arrears, 19 months of Professional Allowance arrears, and salary and promotion arrears across several health institutions. NARD demanded that all outstanding payments be settled within the next 21 days.

The association also criticised hospital managements that refuse to provide call meals for doctors on duty, describing the practice as anti-welfare. It warned that any hospital management that continues to deny doctors this entitlement would be held responsible for industrial disharmony.

NARD condemned attempts by the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) to reintroduce bench fees for resident doctors, despite a circular abolishing the practice. It described the move as illegal and exploitative, warning that it would be strongly resisted. The association further raised concerns about alleged victimisation of resident doctors at OAUTHC, saying the situation is affecting healthcare delivery and residency training.

Similarly, NARD faulted the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for refusing to provide call meals for resident doctors despite ongoing discussions.

Progress recorded

Despite frustrations, NARD acknowledged progress in some areas. It noted that the ministerial committee set up to address assaults on healthcare workers had substantially completed its work. Another committee investigating excessive workload, prolonged call hours, casualisation of medical doctors and abusive locum appointments was said to be nearing completion.

The association also reported progress in resolving employment clearance issues involving the Federal Character Commission (FCC). It commended state governments and private tertiary health institutions that have implemented welfare measures, including payment of Professional Allowance arrears, Specialist Allowance, the revised CONMESS salary structure, salary arrears and the MRTF.

Other demands

NARD called for the accelerated conclusion and implementation of outstanding issues under the Medical and Health Workers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement. It urged the federal government to approve and implement recommendations on excessive workload, prolonged call hours, casualisation of medical doctors and abusive locum appointments. The association said these measures are necessary to safeguard doctors’ welfare and improve healthcare delivery across the country.

It also demanded accelerated implementation of all other agreements previously reached between the association and the federal government.

Industrial dispute

This latest ultimatum comes weeks after NARD, on June 8, 2026, declared an industrial dispute with the federal government over unresolved welfare, remuneration and training-related concerns. At the time, the association warned that it could not guarantee industrial harmony if demands such as the release of the MRTF, payment of outstanding salary arrears and allowances, and implementation of previous agreements were not addressed within the deadline.

Hospital management faces criticism as call meals for doctors remain denied. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Doctors urge government to end strike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) called on the Federal Government to immediately conclude a long-delayed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as its indefinite strike entered its 17th day on November 17.

The union also demanded a review of the outdated Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

Source: Legit.ng