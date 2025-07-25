A Nigerian lady has recounted the toll that her UK visa rejection took on her back in 2023 when it happened

The lady is currently in the UK after being successful on her second attempt, and said she cried every day in 2023 when her visa was denied

Apart from crying, she said she stopped going to church, fell into depression, and was not eating well

A lady, @quennyvick, has recounted the aftermath of her 2023 UK student visa denial.

In a post on TikTok, she noted that all she did for the first few weeks after her visa was denied was weep.

"In 2023, Got a refusal mail that my student visa to the UK 🇬🇧 has been refused 🥹🥹🥹.

"All I did for the first few weeks was just to cry and nothing more," she wrote.

Aside from crying, the lady said she lost all hope, got depressed, was not eating well and stopped going to church as a result of her visa denial.

She added that she neglected her business, stayed indoors for months, and got irritated by things she loved doing.

In 2025, she migrated to the UK after her visa was eventually approved, where she is currently studying.

Lady's 2023 visa experience stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's 2023 visa experience below:

Omooba Adebayo said:

"You can still re apply again you can reapply for September intake."

peterjunior said:

"I had same experience in 2023 my student visa application got denied because my agent moved money out of the bank I used for proof of fund...I didn't give up I hope and praying to get my visa this year."

olamovingforward said:

"People need to understand when applying for visa that it’s not their end of life if your visa come out negative.you shd not put all ur life in it becos if u do everything will tired you and getting back on ur feet is always difficult.tell ur self everytime and don’t stop ur business or resign from ur job when ur visa is not out."

Damilola❤️ said:

"Every disappointment is a blessing in disguise. Thank God it ended in praise."

Ola@tee said:

"Thank God for the refusal, maybe God knows you can't handle pressure when you go or enter depression that will not be resolved. Because Uk depression is real one.Keep thanking God everyday."

The Bold Post said:

"You must made a mistake with your uk visa application because it’s rare for Uk to deny a Uk student visa."

RaJThapa said:

"I also got refusal for january 2025 intake. Should i go for reapply my application again?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had cut ties with her best friend, who wished that her UK visa was denied.

Lady denied visa to London event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was denied a visa after getting a fully-funded scholarship for an event in London.

She shared screenshots of the scholarship email and the letter she received from the UK Home Office, informing her of her visa denial.

According to her, one of the reasons she was denied was that they claimed she wouldn’t return to her country after the event.

