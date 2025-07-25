A Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video showing the uniform she wore to the hospital, and she was chased out

It appeared the uniform hugged her body too tightly, and the authorities at the hospital disapproved of it

She went out and gave the uniform to a tailor to reshape it for her before she returned to work at the health facility

Reactions have trailed a short video shared on TikTok by a Nigerian nurse.

The lady drew the attention of social media users to what happened to her on a particular day she went to work.

In the video she posted, @aryez16 said she was asked to leave the hospital because of the shape of the uniform she wore to work.

It appeared the uniform was too tight on her body, and the hospital authorities did not like it.

Aryez went out into the street and paid a tailor who loosened the uniform and reshaped it for her.

The video is captioned:

"I was sent out of the hospital because of my uniform."

When she returned, she was allowed to stay because the uniform loosely hung on her body.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady is asked to leave hospital

@Cruise said:

"FMC Umuahia sabi turn Nurse's to Nurse Eliza. is it because it's named Queen Elizabeth Hospital?"

@Osose said:

"Pls is it umuahia??? Pls reply baby before I change my mind ooo."

@Innocent Urchman said:

"If na your boyfriend now, you go say him de control you, see as you obey sharp sharp."

@berry said:

"I sha collect insult from patient. When I'm still yet to understand what is happening."

@SEPT30 said:

"The same FMC wey dem post me. Wahala de oo. Na to wear only lab coat come."

@JAMAL said:

"Just ignore the comment, the after is more like the same. You are pretty so of course anything looks good."

@Jesus have mercy said:

"They should have also asked you to make the dress flow below ur knees very well. SAY NO TO INDECENCY! You are not supposed to seduce ppl with ur dressing, but to save souls with ur dressing."

@Crystal said:

"Chiefs at crowther ward will furstrate you oh God."

@SN Dera said:

"My own was seized I just grew taller, I didn't cut anything o."

@Tel:

"Same thing they did to me. Fmc Owerri no dey smile."

@shehu_aisha said:

"Me I had to sew a new uniform."

@IFUNANYA said:

"My school self go collect the white and that’s it go get new one."

Lady working as nurse laments poor salary

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who works as a nurse has mentioned the amount of money she is currently earning.

The lady said her salary is pegged at N100,000 per month despite the fact that she spent a lot of money in school.

The video shared by the nurse attracted a lot of comments from social media users, some of whom also mentioned their salaries.

