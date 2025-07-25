A Nigerian lady expressed excitement that all her family members had become residents of Canada after she helped them to relocate

According to the lady, she was the first in her family to relocate to Canada in 2019, and she already had a return ticket within six months

However, before her return date was due, the lady said the borders of Canada were shut because of COVID-19

A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada in 2019 never knew she would become a permanent resident in the country.

The lady said she travelled to Canada with the intention of returning to Nigeria after six months.

According to the lady who shared her story in a viral TikTok video, she already had her return ticket to Nigeria.

In her video, @ada_daddie said she did not know anyone, nor did she have an accommodation of her own when she relocated.

She noted that when she relocated, she was staying in an Airbnb, and she was preparing to return to Nigeria as the time approached.

However, before she could return, Canada shut its borders because COVID-19 set in.

That was how she was trapped in Canada, and then she turned out to become a permanent resident years later.

Now, she has helped her parents and siblings relocate and join her in Canada.

Lady shares her relocation to Canada, reactions

@Uc Okocha-Mba said:

"You see that part you said it’s difficult to convince a man to go abroad. That’s me. Can’t convince my husband but as an ADA in a house of girls, I made sure 3 left the country and the 2 of us left in Nigeria have valid visa just in case. In addition I also made sure my children are dual citizens against my husband’s wish. All my savings went into this. I turned 40 this year. I know the next 10 years are mine to build wealth. Thank you for your story and it reminded me not to settle for Nigeria."

@Teacher-Emeka-Ebighi said:

"And my elder brother have been in Canada since August 2008 with out taking anybody from the family to Canada. Such is life."

@Jojo said:

"I’m not even going to lie, I envy people that traveled 2 to 3 years ago…. The money for relocation now is not a joke, we just stuck here."

@Chinski said:

"I left Nigeria in December 2014, but I felt Buhari’s impact here, we couldn’t pay my last semester school fees, I have forgotten the policy he implemented. I ended up in a factory. That man was a disaster. I have managed to bring my younger brother, working on others."

