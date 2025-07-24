A lady has disclosed on TikTok that she was handed a three-day suspension from work in the UK over her perceived reaction to a cat's demise

According to the lady, she was suspended for not being remorseful over the care home's cat's death

Her work situation elicited mixed reactions on social media, causing some people to share their work experiences concerning pets

It is unclear if the care home is her workplace or employer.

In a TikTok post, the lady, @m.a.c.h.e1, stated that she was suspended for three days. She found her suspension amusing.

She funnily stated that she was now home, mourning the cat. Words layered on her post read:

"Got suspended for three days from work for not being remorseful over the death of the Care Homes cat,

"This UK go whine you but no panic.

"I'm home guys mournx pus.sy."

See her post below:

Lady's work experience sparked reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Danny Clovis said:

"Why is my mind different 😂😂😂 mourning what?"

Augustina Victor said:

"Dem no no say we no dey cry 4 cat."

Wuraola nimi said:

"Na your shoe plug me I need."

Oluwadamilola💋 said:

"Shey Na you kpai the cat ni."

MISSCUTE-CHUKWU said:

"But why would you not be remorseful over the death of a personcat you care for. You not try."

bukolasalami1 said:

"In my own place nhs , tortoise is part of our staff album on the wall and will even feed the thing as in don’t let me say anything."

omonigho said:

"I am sure this must be ordinary cruise sha… because if it’s real, contact your union ASAP, if not they will try something more next time… even if human being die, life continues."

hyde said:

"@hyde: We’ve been having dog appreciation day and best dog smile for the past one month now and we have been asked to vote for the best dog."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was reportedly sacked from work abroad for apologising for a crime she did not commit.

Lady sacked for telling UK boss sorry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was sacked for saying sorry to her UK boss.

The sacked lady, @deeglam_varieties, narrated how it happened and advised Nigerians going abroad to keep their attitude of saying sorry at home. She said she worked a night shift and stayed in the lounge at work to press her phone to avoid falling asleep.

Unexpectedly, the next day, her employer accused her of sleeping on duty. Instead of explaining to her boss the truth of the matter, she kept on saying she was sorry and went home. That same day, she got an email informing her that she had been sacked. The development was a culture shock to her.

