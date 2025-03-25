A young Nigerian lady has shared her experience after relocating to the United Kingdom to join her best friend

According to the lady, her best friend blatantly told her to her face that she was jealous of her as she never expected her to get the visa

Social media users who came across her story on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences with friends in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's decision to relocate to the United Kingdom to join her best friend took an unexpected turn when her friend confessed to feeling jealous.

The lady, who shared her experience on TikTok, revealed that her friend's admission caught her off guard, especially given their close relationship.

UK-based lady shares experience with jealous best friend

The lady, known as @timisoniaaaa on TikTok, recounted how her friend's jealousy stemmed from her unexpected success in obtaining a visa to join her in the UK.

Despite the betrayal, the lady appeared to have taken the revelation in stride, adopting a calmer attitude towards the experience.

In her TikTok post, she expressed her disillusionment with friendships, citing past experiences that had left her wary of close relationships.

In her words:

"Sipping my drink because my life did not end when my own best friend told me she was jealous of me when I got visa to join her in the UK. I don't have strength for friendships because I have seen so much shege from people I once called my friends.

"If she was in Nigeria I will understand that oh I’m leaving her which makes her feel some type of way. But I’m coming to join you as your bestieeeeeee so why? Omo humans!!!

"She said in her words. ‘I prayed you get your visa denied because I did not want you to join me’ why because she thought I will do better than her. I weak."

Reactions as lady shares experience with jealous best friend

The lady's story touched many TikTok users, who took to the comments section to share their experiences of dealing with jealous friends.

The post sparked a broader conversation about the challenges of navigating female friendships.

@Oluwatumininu__ said:

"I don’t know if this goes but I literally tell my friends or family “I’m jealous“ when I’m actually not even jealous most times just for fun, I say stuffs like I’m jealous of your hair bla."

@Divine| Books & Travel commented:

"I had a similar experience too mine was medical school sis was jealous that I got admission to medical school and I didn’t know; she even did juju so that I won’t go; it worked my God big pass her."

@Endowed | Lifestyle Creator said:

"I wanted to say this-( I mean , I don’t know the complete situation but her saying this too you doesn’t sound harmless especially for the fact that she told you) but after going through the comments."

@Itari said:

"I’m confused. She’s in the country but didn’t want you to join her? Also where una dey see all these kind friends abeg."

@theinfluencergirlee commented:

"Probably that’s the only area where she feels she’s better than you. People don’t want you to be as successful as they are."

@Mrs reacted:

"This is the reason I literally kept mine private until I got there,nobody likes you they’re all just pretending, make God dey sha dey save us."

Lady gets poisoned by female friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Favy, revealed how she finally got her healing after getting poisoned by a fake friend.

Favy said she was told after seeking help that she would not be able to walk again because the poison was a bad one.

