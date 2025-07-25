A heavily pregnant woman who boarded an Air India flight to Mumbai went into labour while in the air

A heavily pregnant woman who boarded an Air India flight from Muscat to Mumbai went into labour mid-air.

When the woman went into labour during the flight, the crew and a nurse who was on the same flight volunteered to help.

A heavily pregnant woman who boarded an Air India flight from Muscat to Mumbai goes into labour mid-air.

In a report by the Indian Express, the woman, a Thai national, gave birth on the plane on Thursday, with the airline’s cabin crew and a fellow passenger assisting in the delivery.

Crew members assist pregnant passenger in labour

The crew made room in the cabin for the delivery, and the baby was delivered before the aeroplane had landed in Mumbai.

According to Hindustan Times, passengers were asked to shift seats, a makeshift delivery space was created, and phones were put away to protect the mother’s privacy.

Since there was no doctor on board, the nurse among the guests volunteered to assist, and at 3:15 am IST, the baby was delivered mid-air.

Air India Express said Sneha Naga, Aishwarya Shirke, Asiya Khalid, and Muskan Chauhan were among the crew members who assisted the woman in delivering the baby.

The captain of the flight was Ashish Vaghani, and the co-pilot was Faraz Ahmed.

Pregnant woman on Air India flight goes into labour.

Mother and baby transferred to hospital after landing

The pilots updated Mumbai Air Traffic Control and asked for priority landing. An ambulance and medical personnel were kept ready at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

After the flight landed at 4.02 am, the mother and baby were transferred to a nearby hospital for further treatment. One of the airline officials accompanied them from the airport to the hospital.

An airline source told Hindustan Times:

"She did not have a visa for India and was scheduled to board a connecting flight to Bangkok the same night. But nature had other plans.”

The airline said it was in touch with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to provide assistance to the passenger with post-delivery tasks and offer additional support.

Air India crew members praised for assisting woman

The airline also recognised the coordinated effort of the crew, other passengers, medical responders, and airport officials to handle the situation.

The airline said in a statement:

“The coordination between the cockpit and cabin crew, ground staff, medical responders, and airport authorities was seamless, just like the airline’s values of agility and empathy. This moment of unbridled heroism not only showcases the crew’s preparedness but also the compassion and teamwork spirit of Air India Express."

