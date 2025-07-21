A month after the tragic Air India plane crash, health concerns have surfaced about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

A worrying health update on the only survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has emerged, a month after the tragic incident.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Health concerns surface about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, one month after the plane crash.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only Ramesh survived the crash.

Over one month after the crash, Ramesh’s relative, Krunal Keshave, shared how the sole survivor still had nightmares from the accident.

Air India sole survivor still dreams of accident

In a report by Metro UK, Keshave revealed the impact the tragedy has had on Ramesh.

The family member stated that Ramesh couldn’t sleep at night, but when he did, he dreamt that he was on the flight.

Keshave said:

“He can’t sleep at night. He sleeps but doesn’t sleep properly. When he sleeps, he dreams he is on the flight. He remembers seeing everyone die in front of his eyes.”

Ramesh had been travelling back to the UK when the accident occurred.

But after surviving the crash, the father-of-one had remained in India with his wife and son, who are supporting him as he tries to live a normal life.

Keshave added:

“He speaks, but he doesn’t speak about the crash. He is currently trying to have a normal life, but he is not going out too much. He is spending time at home with the family.”

Worrying update about only survivor Air India plane crash emerges after 1 month. Photo: Sam Panthaky

This comes weeks after Ramesh’s cousin revealed that the sole survivor was undergoing a new treatment.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Investigation report on plane crash released

In a related story on Legit.ng, the preliminary report on the investigation of the June 12 Air India plane crash was released a month after the incident.

An investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from many, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, who noted that despite giving clarity on the case, the report still raised more questions about the incident.

