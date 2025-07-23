A lady shared her observations inside an Air India flight, including the toilet, days after the tragic crash

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, killing 241 on board, thereby placing attention on the airline

The lady, who took an economy flight with her husband days after the crash, shared her experience in a viral video

A lady shared what she noticed inside an Air India flight she boarded with her husband days after the tragic plane crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Air India: Lady Who Took Economy Flight With Husband Shares What She Noticed About Plane’s Toilet

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, the lady took to her TikTok page, @faeburrito, to share what she experienced after flying with Air India economy flight after the accident.

Passenger on Air India plane shares observations

The lady shared videos she made in the plane, including the toilet, and narrated her experience.

She shared what surprised her during her flight from London to India.

The lady said:

“The cabin looked surprisingly new and clean. I was seated by the window, and every passenger received a pillow, blankets and headphones upon arrival at their seats for their inflight entertainment.

"The seats were pretty comfortable and they looked brand new, which was a pleasant surprise. You could also recline the seats, which was a nice touch, especially for a long flight like this or for someone with long legs like me, making it easier for me to get some sleep."

Speaking about the toilet, she added:

“I watched a two-hour film and then went to the toilet, which was clean also. And then we had arrived. But honestly, I was impressed. The crew were kind, the food was decent, the plane was clean, and the overall experience was smooth.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Air India flight experience

@TOMMO said:

"It's not like this normally you just have this experience because you are on there new a350."

@Lucy said:

"I’d rather walk."

@pr4tham1 said:

"I dont get why people flame Air India, they are a genuinely good airline. My experienced have only ever been good, old cabin so minus points for that but once they get replaced I dont see why you shouldnt fly Air India."

@munchausenshaver said:

"People are being so dramatic. after that one crash they’ve had hundreds of flights be successful. it’s not going to happen twice with the same airline."

@Danielbuttransport said:

"The aircraft is basically brand new, air India got their Airbus A350s only about 2 years ago, people shouldn’t be scared to fly an airline just becouse one of their planes crashed."

Worrying update about plane crash’s only survivor emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after a month of the tragic Air India plane crash, health concerns surfaced about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Ramesh's relative shared how the sole survivor was going through trauma and was still haunted by the tragedy.

This comes shortly after the preliminary investigation report into the Air India plane crash was released.

