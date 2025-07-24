The passenger plane that went off radar in Russia has been found, according to reports confirmed by authorities

The plane, which is operated by Siberia-based airline called Angara, disappeared off radar shortly before arriving at its destination

According to initial reports released search and rescue team, all the 50 occupants of the airplane, including children, are feared dead

Tragedy struck in Russia on Thursday as a passenger plane disappeared from monitoring radar.

Initially, it was reported that the plane was missing as search and rescue authorities scrambled to locate it.

All 50 passengers in the crashed plane are feared dead. Photo credit: Getty Images/JethuynhCan and joshuaraineyphotography.

Source: Getty Images

The airplane was identified as Antonov An-24 passenger and was reportedly built in 1976 and operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara.

According to Reuters, the plane's burning fuselage has been found, and the occupants are feared dead.

Authorities confirm that there were 50 people on the plane and that they included children.

Preliminary flight that shows that there were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

However, the emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40, per Reuters.

The ill-fated plane was flying from the city of Blagoveshchensk to Tynda, but suddenly disappeared while approaching Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region bordering China.

The debris from the crashed plane has been found on a hill around 15 km (10 miles) from Tynda, its intended destination.

Yuliya Petina, an emergency services official, was quoted by Reuters as saying the missing plane has been found.

The official said:

"During the search operation, a Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Rossaviatsiya discovered the fuselage of the aircraft, which was on fire. Rescuers continue to make their way to the scene of the accident".

Boy shares what he saw during plane crash in Bangladesh

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a schoolboy recounted how his friend died in the plane crash that happened in Bangladesh on Monday, July 22.

According to reports, the crashed plane was an F-7 jet belonging to the Bangladeshi Air Force, which had taken off from an air base.

It crashed into the Milestone School and College, killing at least 27 people, including the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md. Taukir Islam.

He told the BBC:

"The burning plane was hitting the building right in front of my eyes. My best friend, the one I was in the exam hall with, he died right in front of my eyes. In front of my eyes... the plane went right over his head. And many parents were standing inside because the younger kids were coming out since it was the end of the school day... the plane took the parents along with it."

