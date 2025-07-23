A man has shared his interesting experience after flying in an airplane as the only passenger

The man's video shared on TikTok shows when he boarded the flight, only to see that he was the only person in the airplane

He was the only customer on, and he sat in one of the seats and laughed out loud as the air hostess made an announcement

Reactions have trailed the video of a man who flew alone as the only passenger in an airplane.

The short clip chronicled the experience of the man who boarded the airplane as the lone customer.

The man was excited as he boarded the airplane as the only passenger. Photo credit: TikTok/Pubity and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In the video posted on TikTok by Pubity, the man was seen enjoying the show and attention he got.

The whole airplane was empty, and no one else occupied the seats. It is not clear why he emerged as the only passenger.

The video is captioned:

"I was the only passenger on the entire flight, they even asked me if I wanted to takeoff early."

The man was happy on board the airplane. Photo credit: TikTok/Pubity.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Passenger has been flown alone before

This is not the first time a passenger has been flying as the only passenger in an aircraft.

In 2019, a Delta Airline flight flew just one man from Colorado, to Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to a 2019 report by PEOPLE, Vincent was told on arrival at the airport that he was the only person that would be flying in the huge airplane.

Despite the fact that he was the only person, the boarding announcement was still made.

The announcement says:

“We’re about to board our flight to Salt Lake City from the gate. Will the only passenger on this flight kindly board at this time."

Due to the fact that there were no people, Vincent said sacks of sand were added to the airplane to give it the weight required to fly.

He said:

“We’re just adding weight to the plane because there are no people."

While on the plane, the flight attendant welcomed him warmly, observing all the protocols. The pilots also greeted him with handshakes.

The attendant said:

“Good evening Vincent and welcome aboard. We are looking forward to taking care of you today. If you need any assistance getting settled we’re delighted to serve you."

Vincent explained that he is Diamond Medallion, which is a status for frequent flyers of Delta Airline who get to enjoy some perks.

He said, as quoted by the New York Post:

“I’m Diamond Medallion [status], so Delta was very good to me. I had called them and got some information about what was available. Coming back [to the airport] at 7 p.m. meant I would have gotten to see more of Aspen, because it was a short trip anyway, so I took the later option."

Man retires after 41 years of working as a pilot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man who has been working as a pilot for 41 years has finally retired from his job after a successful career.

On his last day of work, his family joined him on his last flight, which took off from Newark and landed in Houston.

His daughter shared a heartwarming video of his final day at work, showing that his wife was the flight attendant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng