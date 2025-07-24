A heartbreaking video of an Indian mother lamenting over her daughter's demise has broke the hearts of social media users

An emotional video of a bereaved Indian mother lamenting the loss of her daughter deeply touched social media users.

The mother, still struggling with the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash, shared her pain and regrets over her daughter's untimely demise.

Grieving mum shares why she blames herself

The video, shared by NTT on YouTube, captured the mother's words as she reflected on her daughter's dreams and aspirations.

Maithili Patil, a 23-year-old air hostess, was one of the crew members who lost her life in the ill-fated flight that crashed on June 12.

Her grieving mother recalled how her daughter had always been drawn to the skies, with a childhood dream of becoming an air hostess.

As she struggled to come to terms with her daughter's death, the mother questioned whether she had done the right thing by supporting her daughter's aspirations.

According to her, if she had not supported her daughter and allowed her to become an air hostess, she would have still been alive.

The woman further recounted how her husband and other family members had kicked against the decision, but she stood her ground and allowed her daughter to join Air India.

In her words:

"She joined Air India at 21 years old. She always wanted to be an air hostess. Since childhood, it was her dream. When she was in 4th standard, she had this desire to become an air hostess. And maybe I did wrong by fulfilling her wish. If I hadn't fulfilled her wish today, my child would be with me. Was it my mistake? Did I commit some crime?

"Maybe the parents who are right are the ones who don't let their children follow their own path, but instead make them follow their own will. 'Do what I say, that's what you'll do when you grow up.' Maybe that's what's right. No one supported me in making her an air hostess. Not even my husband. To be honest, he once told me, 'What line are you pursuing? It's her dream, her aspiration.' It's my responsibility to fulfill it. I'll do it. Maybe I was wrong."

Reactions as mum laments over daughter's death

Netizens stormed the comments section to encourage and console the grieving mother.

Chaotickiddd said:

"What a great journalist. He’s the first ever journalist who shows such empathy to the victims family."

Chaotickiddd said:

"The comment box is open, one can give their opinion on anything, if you want to write the comment on the airhostess and the loss of the mother for sure u can no one's stopping you."

Sanjeevdevchowdhury19 reacted:

"That's what you call a genuine Journalism. The 'wait for the next word' after those tears and the console, showed 'the respect' the Genuine Journalist is giving to the parents of the victim. Keep it up Tamal."

Sukritikapur2001 reacted:

"Only a good human being can be a good journalist. Salute Tamal."

Aksharasingh-p5b said:

"He is more of a physiatrist than a reporter. He has cured this lady from Chronic depression. Im sure she will be able to sleep without sleep medication. Tamal saha please stay in touch with her and keep talking to her."

Alangjamir1765 said:

"Best journalism india!Big Salute to this channel."

Shraddhapatil5162 said:

"He is a great journalist. Haven’t seen such good reporter since ages with such empathy."

Gargighosh8995 said:

"A mother's love is so pure. When the journalist was trying to pacify her directing the uncertainty of life towards himself she said "aise mat boliye" only a mother can think this way even in grief."

Merlynmenezes_0106 said:

"My eyes welled to the mothers pain. Can anyone console her?! God be their immense strength. Loads of thanks for reaching out to the grieving families after a month."

Shubhadap3171 reacted:

"After years such journalism is witnessed, thank you Tamal Shah."

Thedassmi said:

"Every girl needs a mother like her who literally gave her daughter wings to fly. Atleast every day she lived, she lived her dream. Rest it's all fate n destiny, no words are enough for solace, the pain will only numb with time.. Strength to the family."

TheAlphonso8688 said:

"I am a mom now of a 2 year old baby. I can understand what aunty is going through. A mom can never think about a child passing away in front of her eyes Oh god I pray pls give immense strength to aunty and peace in her heart. May maithili soul find peace in god's home."

GoodVibesOnly_UPASANA said:

"Huge respect for the interviewer. The way he stopped and gave her time to process her emotions shows how considerate he is for others. We need more people like him. Also, this video made me realize that jiske sath hota hai Asli dard wahi jaanta hai bhoogat ta hai. 1 month ho bhi gaya. That news shook us only till it was trending on social media. Everyone forgets and carry on."

Watch the video here:

Air India hostess dies in plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last words of Air India air hostess, Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, was revealed by her father.

The Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 people.

