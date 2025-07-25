Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay, takes to social media to pray for her daughter as they arrive at a hospital

In a series of posts via her Instagram stories, the mother of two prayed that God come through for her daughter as she undergoes an undisclosed procedure

A video showed Annie and her daughter with foreign doctors as they appeared to be preparing for the procedure

Annie Macaulay has stirred emotions online with heartfelt prayers as her daughter battles a significant medical challenge.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Annie shared deeply personal messages and a video from what appeared to be a hospital room, hinting at her daughter's current situation.

In one of her IG story slides, Annie shared an old photo of her daughter beaming with a soft smile while pouring out her emotions, describing her as the 'bravest of them all'.

The ex-wife of singer 2Baba expressed anxiety, noting it was a 'very big day' for her little superstar. She also prayed that God comes through for her daughter.

In her words:

"Bravest of them all. It's a very BIG day for my Superstar. Dear Lord, come through for my baby, please Lord."

Another slide showed a video taken inside a hospital room with foreign doctors.

Annie could be seen standing behind her daughter, who wore a hospital robe. As the actress tied the robe for her daughter, she had some discussions with the doctor.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

"God has GOT US."

In another post, Annie Macaulay preached putting one's children first.

She said:

"Choose your kids. In every situation. At any time. Over anyone. Choose your kids."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Annie’s posts

Although Annie did not disclose the exact nature of her daughter’s condition or the procedure, the post sparked a wave of prayers and support from fans.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

bankyrichy_ wrote:

Im never comfortable with people posting videos and pictures on social media before entering surgery!!!!!! Wait till you are in and out you can post or not even post. Why are we always living for the gram.

house_of_rosegold averred:

God will come through for you and the children Annie. Gosh, see the fear in her eyes.

ifghsu said:

But if you dont choose your kids. Is it me that will choose them? somethings are called responsibility and no one should ever expect any accolades for choosing their kids. Theres no victim in responsibility and accountability.

sucreakintaio noted:

Choose your kids over anyone? Which scripture is that?? Just asking respectfully???

ssndboutique noted:

I cover Olivia with the blood of Jesus.She is preserved in Jesus' mighty name, amen.

twinkle_starswholesale wrote:

Na you just know now, e don tay when I know am. God will perfect all that concerns her.

doris_property_officiall commented:

Oh finally they are going for a surgery to correct the leg, God please see her through. I bless you ma'am.

highestquin24 said:

Dramatic woman you can do all this without all social knowing sh!t about it. I bless you ma'am.

Annie Idibia gushes over daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Annie Idibia gushed over her daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

She posted a photo of them, revealing that they did their makeover, which turned out very nice.

Annie Idibia, who was amazed by their skill, considered putting an end to patronizing makeup artists.

