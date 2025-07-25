A Nigerian lady has shared her journey of transformation with netizens 15 years after losing her father to the cold hands of death

In a trending post shared on X, she recounted how she used to perform poorly academically until things suddenly began to change

The emotional lady concluded her post by listing her achievements and giving gratitude to God for transforming her life

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt post on social media marking the 15th anniversary of her father's passing has caught the attention of netizens.

In her post, she reflected on her journey of transformation and gave her gratitude to God for seeing her through.

Lady marks 15 years anniversary of late dad, shares emotional story. Photo credit: @rian_dperfumer/X.

Lady marks 15th anniversary of dad's death

The emotional lady, who shared her story on X, recounted the struggles she faced in her past, including poor academic performance and a strained relationship with her family.

She recounted feeling worthless and a source of shame to her family, who seemed to care more for others than for her.

However, the lady identified as @rian_dperfumer disclosed that her life took a better turn after her father's death.

She attributed her transformation to her faith in God, stating that giving her life to Christ marked the beginning of positive change.

According to her, her academic performance also improved greatly after she turned her life around.

She went on to achieve notable academic success, including earning a National Diploma with distinction and a Bachelor of Science degree with first-class honours.

Lady who lost dad 15 years ago lists achievements so far. Photo credit: @rian_dperfumer/X.

The appreciative lady credited her achievements to God's help and guidance and direction.

In her words:

"15 years ago, it feels like the world was turning against me cos my life was Empty. My dad died in my hands and I was still bed wetting at Age 20. At the time, my family gave regards to destitutes than me. I worth nothing to them. All I brought to them was shame. Academic wise I was on 0 level. I attended public schools while my siblings federal later private cos I will always loose my school bag or school fees teller.

"And 15 years Ago I gave all to Christ and life started. Bed wetting stopped! Life started making sense. I strive as a young lady to prove everyone wrong that I am not who they thought I was. My Academics picked, National Diploma (Distinction), BSc (First class honors), God helped me and still helping me. Eleso Ajeku ti ko igba wole. It's My father's 15years Rememberance today. All I can say is Thank you lord and may his soul keep resting."

Reactions as lady shares emotional story

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Exchristian said:

"See me complaining that my adopted girl still bed wets at 15. I need to treat her with love and kindness. Thank God you are better and more."

Adedotun Ade said:

"Thank God for the Progress you have made & wishing you many more milestones to accomplish. May your father continue to Rest in Peace."

Daisy Fix said:

"Chaiii. I was serious till I read I was always loosing my school bag or fees teller. Play too much. It's okay joor. You were just being a child. Thank God for you. More heights to attend."

Pastor AY Dave added:

"This is beyond inspiring. Thank you for sharing your journey it's a strong reminder that God truly changes stories. Your resilience and faith are powerful. May your dad continue to rest in peace. You’ve made him proud."

