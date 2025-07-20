A former Air India pilot who trained under Sumeet Sabharwal described him as a highly skilled and composed man who was loved by the aviation community

Sabharwal's trainee praised his exceptional flying skills and ability to teach complex maneuvers with ease

The former pilot also speculated that the severity of the crash might have been due to a combination of factors, including the plane's angle of impact and fuel load

Manmath Routray has paid tribute to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who tragically lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The former Air India pilot who trained under Sabharwal noted that he was a highly skilled and composed individual who was respected by everyone.

Captain Sabharwal's trainee speaks about late pilot

Routray, who was a former Air India commercial pilot and BJD member, shared his memories of Sabharwal following the Air India plane crash, Times of India reports.

He had trained under Sabharwal for about five years and flew with him on numerous international flights.

Routray remembered Sabharwal as a polished human being with exceptional flying skills, and also praised his ability to teach complex maneuvers with ease.

"He weaved magic when he talked, very impressive," Routray recalled.

He also described Sabharwal as one of the finest pilots he had worked with, loved by the aviation community.

Roytray speaks on cause of crash severity

Routray speculated that the severity of the devastating crash might have been due to a combination of factors.

He noted that the plane's angle of impact and fuel load could have contributed to the severity of the crash.

"The nose of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was still up while crashing. The tail portion hit first. So I think, except for the tail, the remainder of the fuselage received the full impact. With full fuel, a minor spark could result in a ball of flames, and that is what happened," he observed.

Routray emphasised that the investigation would disclose the truth behind the crash. He also described the Boeing 787 as an impeccable aircraft with no history of major accidents.

"Boeing 787 was an impeccable aircraft with no history of major accidents. It was the most demanded aircraft. I flew it myself for five years. So, the black box and DVR will reveal the truth," he said.

The aviation community remembered Sabharwal as a dedicated professional who was nearing retirement.

Routray knew that Sabharwal was planning to retire soon, having had a long and illustrious career.

Sabharwal's legacy will live on through the memories of his colleagues and trainees.

An investigation has been going on to determine the cause of the ill-fated Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, and this could take months or even years to identify due to the complex nature.

Captain's instruction to co-pilot uncovered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the captain of the ill-fated Air India flight reportedly handed over control of the plane to the first officer before takeoff.

This handover was captured in the cockpit recordings from the recovered black boxes amid the investigation into the crash.

