Nigerian Woman Breaks Down in Tears of Joy as Her Son Reunites With Her in America
- It was a moment of unquantifiable joy when a woman received her son in the United States of America
- The woman had no idea that her son was coming to meet her, as he got a US visa without letting her know
- The young man made it known in the emotional video that he and his siblings have not seen their mother in 10 years
Words could not capture the joyful feelings expressed by a Nigerian woman who reunited with her son in USA.
The woman had relocated to the US 10 years ago, and since then, she has not been able to see her children.
In the heartwarming video posted by @datfairboy1, he noted that the woman had no idea that her son was coming to the US.
He said he got a US visa without telling his mother about it, as he wanted it to be a huge surprise to her.
He said:
"For a decade (10 years ) myself and my siblings haven’t seen our mother since she relocated to the USA; it’s been phone calls and video calls only, due to the challenges of going to America.
"So today, I decided to surprise her in America cause she had no clue I had gotten a visa and never knew I was coming. This is an achievement for me, and I can say I am fulfilled. Thank you, Lord."
When his mother came out of the house and saw him, she broke down in tears and lay on the ground.
She cried profusely out of joy and hugged her son tightly as he stood before her with flowers.
Watch the video below:
Man reunites with mother in USA, reactions
@FOUNDATION said:
"You see this 10 or 15 minutes incident that just took place, has increased Mum's life span. Trust me. You will understand that both BP, Body pains and other health related issues in Mama's system will gradually die off. This singular actions of yours Sir, will never be erased from her memory. GOD bless your family."
@Queen Elma said:
"This is so sweet, I swear, only a year I stayed without seeing my parents bcos of work, when I finally met them and I was going back to base, my dad was tearing up like a baby, chai moments like this are priceless. I love my Parents. My Daddy, my hero."
@Aboobae said:
"Stayed 4months in school without seeing my mum, when I came we both cried. She was just shouting daddy I miss you. Once dem give break for school I don run go house."
