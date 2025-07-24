It was a moment of unquantifiable joy when a woman received her son in the United States of America

The woman had no idea that her son was coming to meet her, as he got a US visa without letting her know

The young man made it known in the emotional video that he and his siblings have not seen their mother in 10 years

Words could not capture the joyful feelings expressed by a Nigerian woman who reunited with her son in USA.

The woman had relocated to the US 10 years ago, and since then, she has not been able to see her children.

Moment of joy as mother reunites with her son in USA. Photo credit: TikTok/@datfairboy1 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the heartwarming video posted by @datfairboy1, he noted that the woman had no idea that her son was coming to the US.

He said he got a US visa without telling his mother about it, as he wanted it to be a huge surprise to her.

He said:

"For a decade (10 years ) myself and my siblings haven’t seen our mother since she relocated to the USA; it’s been phone calls and video calls only, due to the challenges of going to America.

"So today, I decided to surprise her in America cause she had no clue I had gotten a visa and never knew I was coming. This is an achievement for me, and I can say I am fulfilled. Thank you, Lord."

When his mother came out of the house and saw him, she broke down in tears and lay on the ground.

She cried profusely out of joy and hugged her son tightly as he stood before her with flowers.

Nigerian mother breaks down in tears when she saw her son for the first time after 10 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@datfairboy1.

Man reunites with mother in USA, reactions

@FOUNDATION said:

"You see this 10 or 15 minutes incident that just took place, has increased Mum's life span. Trust me. You will understand that both BP, Body pains and other health related issues in Mama's system will gradually die off. This singular actions of yours Sir, will never be erased from her memory. GOD bless your family."

@Queen Elma said:

"This is so sweet, I swear, only a year I stayed without seeing my parents bcos of work, when I finally met them and I was going back to base, my dad was tearing up like a baby, chai moments like this are priceless. I love my Parents. My Daddy, my hero."

@Aboobae said:

"Stayed 4months in school without seeing my mum, when I came we both cried. She was just shouting daddy I miss you. Once dem give break for school I don run go house."

