The friends of Ikechukwu Ogbonna IVD's late wife, gathered to celebrate her birthday posthumously in a special way

This came on the same day that auto-dealer's interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast went viral

The clip of the deceased's friends sparked reactions online, as a statement by one of them has now gone viral

A heartfelt video of the posthumous birthday ceremony held by IVD's ex-wife's friends has surfaced on social media.

had died as a result of fire injuries sustained after a fight with her husband, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, IVD. The incident occurred at their home in Megamound Estate, Lekki, Lagos, and the police investigated the case.

IVD's late wife's friends make bold claim about his recent interview, say everything online is false. Credit: @ivd001

Source: Instagram

However, her sister publicly accused IVD of killing his wife on social media, leading to a trail of other information about the family of seven.

On her birthday, July 23, 2025, her friends gathered to honour her while sharing sweet words and memories of her.

One of them had mentioned that all that is being said online is false and placed a curse on whoever caused her untimely death.

Read the caption below:

"The saddest part about loosing someone in life is that, life goes on……we could have been celebrating your birthday today, but God knows best, thank you ladies and Doyin for putting this together 🤍We love and miss you girl🤍 everyone is eventually going to reap what they sow, like I always say, let everyone continue 🤍🙏🤍 it is only a matter of time"

Her friend said while speaking at the event:

"Whoever did that to her will not go scot-free. She loved life so much and I’m convinced that she can not k!ll herself. Everything on social media is total falsehood. Mama jazz was a sister through and through who stood and did everything a sister could do including taking her sister from that place (IVD’s house) and renting an apartment for her in Abuja until Bimbo ran away."

See the video below:

This came at the same time IVD's interview about all that he had experienced at the hands of his in-laws went viral.

IVD's late wife's posthumous birthday draws reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@queenethlondon said:

"Y’all please stop… I remember unfollowing her before her death because I was tired of seeing a woman in an abusive marriage come out 5secs after getting beaten to glorify her abusive husband and mock those asking her to leave. Whether he poured her petrol o or she started the fire what does it matter now? We’ll never know, she had a choice and chose to do this to her kids and family. May her soul rest on and may God have mercy on her soul and all parties involved. For the werey that have taken over her left over 👂🏻this has nothing to do with karma just know that abusive men don’t change."

@gracechioma26 said:

"Most women love men more than their lives. Abeg make we educate our daughters."

@macqueen_04 said:

"In all you do in this life sha don’t die for rubbish reasons."

Friends of IVD’s late wife celebrate her life and place curses on anyone they believe had a hand in her death. Credit: @ivd001

Source: Instagram

@josh_solange said:

"Never build your entire life around any man or woman to the point where you gon lose your identity. When you’re gone, you’ll simply become a closed chapter, and life will go on without you. 🕊️🕊️."

@greatzbeauty_ltd said:

"It’s actually only a Matter of time , them go use the same kain flog the Werey soon."

@omalichaifeomaomc said:

"This so sad 😢Please Nigerian ladies love yourself more than a man. If you let them kpai you in the name of marriage or love is not worth it biko. Marry a kind man maka ndu gi. May her soul continue to rest in peace. 😢🙏🏻 choose you!!!"

@sabiigirlfashion said:

"We know where the truth lies, no matter how hard they try to twist it... May her soul keep resting well 🙏."

IVD addresses allegations over late wife’s demise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Car dealer, IVD, took to social media to reflect on the troubles he suffered over the demise of his late wife.

In a post on Instagram, IVD recounted how he was accused of killing his wife, even though he had tried saving her life after the tragic incident.

He called out the deceased's sister, whom he claimed spearheaded the allegations, even when the circumstances leading to her sister's death were clear to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng