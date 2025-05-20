After two years, a flight attendant announced to her over 17k followers on TikTok that she had resigned from working with Air Peace airline

Her resignation announcement was greeted with an outpouring of love from social media users, many of whom wondered why she quit

In a new video, the flight attendant thanked her followers for the love and opened up about why she left the Nigerian airline

A Nigerian lady, @marvey7, who quit working for Air Peace airline after two years, has shared why she made that decision.

In a series of videos on her TikTok page, the flight attendant informed her over 17k followers that she had resigned from rendering her services to the Nigerian airline.

In one of her videos, the lady captured the moment she sent in her resignation and her reaction afterwards.

The news of her resignation was met with mixed feelings, with many people showering her with love. People wanted to know why she resigned, and the flight attendant made a video explaining her action.

Why flight attendant left Air Peace

In a video, the flight attendant appreciated her followers for the overwhelming love and care shown by them when she announced her resignation, saying their support moved her to tears.

She admitted it was a difficult decision to leave Air Peace airline, but one she felt was necessary.

While praising Air Peace airline for giving her the opportunity to gain valuable experience, as the first aviation company to employ her, she said her resignation was for personal growth. A part of her explanation read:

"...Just to let you guys know, I left the company, not the industry. It was a difficult decision to make. I had to go through it for months, like I was thinking about it for months, and then one day, I just woke up, and I'm like, okay, that is it, I sent my letter...

The company was one of the best things that happened to me, because I met amazing people, I learnt from the best, and it shapened me. It was the first aviation industry that I have ever worked for, and you know how your first love can be, it is here (touches her chest region).

"I left the company for growth. With time, I am going to talk about why I left the company, but majorly it was for growth, and I gave myself two years, and my two years was up. And I had to just let go. It was hard to just let go. Anyways, I just want to say thank you guys..."

She noted that she is still in the aviation industry, despite leaving Air Peace. Her explanation was received with love, as netizens showed her support.

Ex-Air Peace employee hailed by netizens

18karatng(Gem Maurice Farm) said:

"Just seeing this, wish you all the best dear."

Queenly Ugwumba said:

"Congratulations to you on your new phase of growth but I’m still waiting for the CV sample."

jnifa said:

"Okay 🥰🥰🥰 can't wait for what you've planned next for us."

oge🎀 said:

"I feel so better now 😩❤️, I wish you all the best."

Patience Gabriel said:

"Bottom line you got an international job….. congrats dear."

Lerryvolcan said:

"I wish you all the best in your next adventure 🥰we are here with you."

BELLA✈️ said:

"You say what ,omg seriously 😳 ,Because of you I liked Air Peace."

