Blessing Okoro has opened up about the strong bond and love existing between her and her lover, IVD

In a recent podcast, Blessing CEO revealed that she once cooked food in Enugu and waybilled it down to Lagos for IVD

She affirmed that once someone is truly in love, they would always try to make their partner happy

During a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, relationship therapist and media personality Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, shared a deeply personal account of how far she once went to show her love for businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, alias IVD.

Speaking in the presence of IVD, who was also in the studio, she revealed that at one point in their relationship, she cooks meals for him in Enugu and delivered them all the way to Lagos.

This, she said, was one of the ways she expressed her affection for him.

Blessing described the gesture as something she did effortlessly, without second thoughts, because her feelings for IVD were genuine.

She avowed that when someone is truly in love, they often go out of their way to make the other person happy without needing to be asked or prompted.

Interestingly, she admitted that prior to her romance with IVD, she had not cooked in over four years, as she typically relied on a professional chef who prepares food in large quantities for her household.

In fact, her son once complained to her mother about her not cooking. Yet, for IVD, she felt inspired to return to the kitchen and even went as far as learning new recipes on YouTube to improve her cooking skills.

Blessing CEO also noted that IVD is not someone who craves food a lot, yet she still chose to cook for him because it made her happy to do something special for him.

For her, the act was more about the emotional connection and joy of serving her man, rather than the food itself. She viewed it as a meaningful way to show appreciation and care.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's statement.

Her disclosure undoubtedly stirred a variety of comments from netizens who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments:

jaybaba22 wrote:

So you love him more than your kids

doughcater wrote

This one don deceive young girls finish now pweek Dey sweet am.

rejae_effa said:

Loving a man more than your children. So all this her gra gra online na loneliness and lack of self love. Clinging to a man like he's your life support. Ire o

amyubah6 noted:

You cook fr man but your kids you ddnt fr four years. Clap fr urself

enemona said:

You love your man more than you kid??

miz_paati commented:

You can't cook for your child but you can cook for a man. It's okay....

