A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to lament that men are afraid to seek her hand in marriage

She said it is as a result of her occupation and made a video showing internet users what she does for a living

Some men showed interest in her after seeing what she does, while others thought it was not a big issue

A pretty lady, @morenikeji0793, has expressed sadness that men do not want to marry her after discovering her occupation.

In a TikTok video, the lady asked internet users if she should quit her job.

She said people are scared to marry her.

Source: TikTok

@morenikeji0793 posted a video showing netizens her work. Legit.ng observed she works with an older female traditionalist.

A look at her TikTok bio shows she acknowledges Ifa, the mystical figure regarded by the Yoruba as the deity of wisdom and intellectual development.

"Make I quit this work base on say people are scared to marry me," she wrote on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

People comment on her occupation

Oluwa Smart said:

"I swear it’s none of my concern so far the relationship gives me peace of mind and happiness, my dear don’t quit job cause of what people will say cuz no one will help u when u don’t have nothing."

Currency🇺🇸🇳🇬 said:

"Normally e hard men to marry someone close to such things , we all use it in dark times but you visible with it."

De_Wealth_Aluminium said:

"Why quiting wey person like me dey look for someone like you , 🥺 and I never make am I for say will you marry me."

Olamide said:

"Nobody is scared it’s only depend on how good heart you have that’s why people we think maybe is not no go area."

Oyakhilome 🤎🦅 said:

"Lol funny facts girls like these has the purest heart, more than those your church girls and those ones wey dey post Bible quotes online."

Richblood Topperklass said:

"You be my type of woman but that one no mean say I no go cheat on you if you ready let’s marry asap."

Tianah said:

"I can testify to it coz this my mom work and almost everybody in her shop don’t have husband it’s either they marry baba 𝐀𝐥𝐚wo,even my mom🥺my dad is use to scare of her till now."

xtilo_baybee said:

"It’s your light they are scared of…not you…they know they have to be pure to survive a marriage with you and unfortunately people like to eat their cake and have it…No pure hearted man will run away from you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a female welder who was told that no man would marry her because of her occupation.

Lady defies her naysayers, weds in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady told no man would marry her had tied the knot in grand style.

Before she got married, the lady was told that no one would marry her because of her small stature. She posted a video in which she flaunted her wedding ring with excitement.

"A person's stature cannot hinder love because people have different preferences. Some people love petite, some love fat, some love thick, some love chubby. Everyone has preferences, and every woman would definitely fall into one..." a relationship expert, Peace Onwubu, said.

