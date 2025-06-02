A young Nigerian lady has shared her reason for deciding never to get romantically involved with a broke man

In a video, the lady noted that she cannot date a man who earns about N500,000 monthly because it's too poor

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to the video

A Nigerian lady's comment on relationships and financial stability has caught the attention of many on social media.

According to her, she believes that a man should achieve financial stability before entering into a romantic relationship.

Lady insists she can't date man with N500k salary. Photo credit: @amarachija/Instagram, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Lady says she can't date N500k salary earner

The 21-year-old fashion designer who appeared in a video posted by @dammiedammie35, shared her perspective on what she expects from a partner.

She emphasised the importance of financial independence while narrating her experiences in past relationships.

In her opinion, a man's financial situation plays a role in determining the success of a relationship.

She drew from her previous experience, where she temporarily ended a relationship with her boyfriend until he achieved financial stability.

Lady says a man earning N500k salary cannot foot her bills. Photo credit: @amarachija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

According to her, this break allowed him to focus on his career, and they eventually rekindled their relationship after he got back on his feet.

In her words:

"I'm 21 years old. I pay N2.1 million for a self contain. I'm a fashion designer but I'm still working under somebody. My boyfriend helped me to afford the rent. When he was broke, I left him so that he will have time to make money. I gave him one year break. After he was financially stable as a man, I went back.

"A man is not supposed to be in a relationship when he's broke. Hustle for money first. Relationship is not for broke people. I don't think I can date a guy that is earning N500k every month. In two weeks sef, I know how much I used to spend. Go and price things now. Things are expensive. That money will finish in one week."

Reactions as lady speaks on relationships

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Abasiono Ek said:

"E get as I de vex I go reach this lady location. This kine content de pain me sha. Make our brothers just guide."

Godzilla said:

"Why everybody dey insult the girl, una don forgot the guy way go back to here after he blow?"

Sir CB said:

"At 33 she would say she wants a Man that will not judge her for her past. Women are self-destructive."

Star Love wrote:

"Get a woman that you hustle together till you get rich . If she comes when you are rich and she can’t work for her own money too nah problem. All this ones nah when they grow old them go eat the fruit of their labor."

Lobistars said:

"My friend said you should go to a farm in Lagos with a lot of city at 9pm and you’ll see her right at the extreme end."

Dread Head Magic said:

"A selfcon 2.5m? Na una dey make this country hard more and more. How person go rent you a selfcon of that amount and you agree to pay?Dullards."

Turtle added:

"Don't blame the guy, he's just going to keep fvcking her and throw her away. He's a legend, he should keep dating her till age 28, then dump her. That time, she will be useless to herself. Stay wicked eyin Bobo."

See the post below:

Man taunts lady who can't date broke men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man sparked reactions on social media after videoing the house of a lady to mock her.

While showing the house and its surroundings, the man was amused that she had bragged that she couldn't date broke men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng