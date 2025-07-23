Captain CS Randhawa, a seasoned pilot and president of the Federation of Indian Pilots, has come to the defence of late Air India pilot Sumeet Sabharwal,

With a 30-year personal experience of knowing and training Sabharwal on the Airbus A310, Randhawa vouched for his professionalism and gentle demeanour

He noted that baseless speculations about Sabharwal's personal life were not only hurtful to colleagues but also warrants action against those perpetuating such falsehoods

The president of the Federation of Indian Pilots, CS Randhawa, has spoken out in support of the late Air India pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal, refuting negative claims about his character.

Having known the late pilot for three decades and even trained him on some occasions, Randhawa attested to his professionalism and gentle nature.

Captain CS Randhawa who trained late Air India pilot Sumeet Sabharwal has refuted negative rumours about his personality. Photo credit: FIP, Hindustan Times/ Getty Images.

Randhawa speaks about late Sumeet Sabharwal

Randhawa, a respected figure in the aviation industry, voiced out his pain during a recent interview with Mojo Story.

The pilot in question, Sumeet, had tragically lost his life in a recent Air India crash, and rumours surrounding his character had begun to circulate.

Captain Randhawa, who had extensive experience working with the late pilot, described him as a consummate professional with a gentle demeanour.

According to him, Sumeet Sabharwal was a quiet and balanced individual who maintained a high level of professionalism throughout his career.

In his words:

"I have trained him, I have known him since last 30 years, so I have known him to be a very quiet person. Non argumentative, very balanced, soft spoken, never drank in his life. Never smokedd, no drugs. Nothing. A good professional and in the training also, little bit of training I did on the Airbus A310, I found him he was a good professional, so casting aspersions without any evidences, it is painful for even colleagues like us from Air India. When we hear about him, people talking, we get upset and we get charged to take action against people who are spreading such rumours against him."

Captain CS Randhawa pays tribute to late Pilot Sumeet Sabharwal, says he was a very balanced and good professional. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Reactions trail Captain Randhawa's comments about Sumeet

Netizens reacted to the interview in the comments section of the video.

Japanmesmerises1384 said:

"Mam, I am not known to Captain Sumeet and Captain Clive. But I dont know why, I cried like I know both of them and they look so familiar and affectionate. I started thinking I would have seen them somewhere during brief trips abroad. So familiar. They have trust and professionalism written on their faces. How can people say such slanderous things abut them? Its heart breaking."

Happydach said:

"Sumeet was truly a lovely person the fact that he was about to resign to take care of his father says it all. I mean very few people do that nowadays."

Manojbatra9074 said:

"I flew with him from Shanghai to Delhi and I can say he was a gem of a person."

Elenarogers5311 reacted:

"These comments from colleagues who genuinely knew Captain Sumeet are very convincing and very enlightening. No one should rush to conclusions before a thorough investigation is done. Thankyou for speaking out. As we know the media likes to create dramatic story lines. Blessings to Captain Sumeet's father and relatives in India. R.I.P. Captain! Prayers from Italy."

Jayasinha4188 commented:

"Sumeet sir rest in peace we are here with you."

Ridhimachoudhry1760 said:

"I don't know him personally. But somehow the heart says he is innocent, competent and genuine. May the truth comes to light soon."

Savarkyiji added:

"Pilot will come out as heroes in this case."

Watch the video here:

Captain Sumeet's instruction to co-pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a captain of the ill-fated Air India flight reportedly handed over control of the plane to the first officer before takeoff.

This handover was captured in the cockpit recordings from the recovered black boxes amid the investigation into the crash.

