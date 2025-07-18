The captain of the ill-fated Air India flight reportedly handed over control of the plane to the first officer before takeoff

This handover was captured in the cockpit recordings from the recovered black boxes amid the investigation into the crash

According to consulted pilots, the handover would have given the captain an opportunity to operate undisturbed while the first officer managed the takeoff

The investigation into the fatal Air India Flight 171 crash, which claimed 241 lives, has reportedly uncovered a crucial detail about the tragedy.

It was claimed that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal handed over control of the plane to First Officer Clive Kunder before takeoff.

Investigative report discloses captain's words to pilot before takeoff. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Captain reportedly entrusted first officer with plane

Two Western sources familiar with the contents of the recordings told Corriere Della Sera that the captain's words, "The plane is in your hands," were spoken to the first officer, allowing him to manage the takeoff while the captain operated undisturbed.

The sources claimed that the black box recordings indicated that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal entrusted First Officer Clive Kunder with control of the plane prior to departure, Daily Mail reports.

Recall, a preliminary report into the crash had stated that the fuel switches were moved from 'Run' to 'Cutoff' just after takeoff, depriving the engines of fuel.

This critical move led to confusion in the cabin, causing desperate attempts to restore power.

Investigators uncover Air India pilot's instruction to co-pilot just before takeoff. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

The first officer questioned the captain's actions, asking, "Why did you shut off the engines?"

However, the captain's response was a vague denial: "I didn't do it." The first officer remained unconvinced, repeating the question several times over the next six seconds.

The investigation suggested that the cockpit recording supported the view that the captain had cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines.

However, it did not speculate whether this action was deliberate or accidental.

India's Aviation Minister urged the public not to jump to conclusions, emphasising that a final report would be released next year.

The plane, which took off and remained airborne for approximately 30 seconds, lost power and crashed into a residential area, killing 19 people on the ground and all but one person on board.

Preliminary report did not find any mechanical or maintenance faults on the flight. The investigation is ongoing, with further analysis of the black box recordings and other evidence.

Also, the captain's actions and the first officer's response are under scrutiny as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

The aviation community is closely watching the investigation, awaiting the final report's findings.

Reactions trail Air India crash investigation

Concerned netizens have been sharing their opinions on TikTok. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below.

@zgan18h2dy said:

"My strong belief that CCTV cameras should be installed in aircraft cockpits. In the 21st century, it seems illogical that such a critical area, where two pilots operate an aircraft, lacks this basic form of monitoring. The cockpit is a functional workspace, and I believe there are no secrets that should prevent the installation of CCTV. A camera would simply monitor operations, and I see nothing wrong with this from a safety and accountability perspective."

@Amely said:

"The captain’s final words show a deep trust in his first officer during a critical moment. It’s a tragic reminder of the immense responsibilities pilots carry and the human element behind every flight."

@Brittany Davis reacted:

"Has anyone actually heard the Blackbox recording? Until then, I'm still going w Boeing malfunction & they're putting blame on pilot sin d he can't defend himself."

@truechristian06 said:

"If you didn’t know it was a crash you’d think they were lining up for a safe landing, that fireball was horrific."

@Ryder Bettencourt added:

"So glad that wasn't me. I was in India just 8 years ago. Could've been me on that flight."

Colleagues of late pilot share medical record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that investigators probing the Air India crash in Ahmedabad are scrutinising the medical records of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

Captain Sabharwal's medical history includes claims of struggles with depression and mental health issues, as well as taking medical leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng