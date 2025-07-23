A long-time colleague of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, paid tribute to the pilot who lost his life in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Overcome with emotion, she praised Captain Sumeet's calm and composed nature, believing he would have done everything possible to prevent the tragedy

The emotional woman broke down in tears at his residence as she spoke about the pilot's character and personality

An emotional tribute was paid to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots who lost his life in the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

A long-time colleague spoke of the pilot's character, her emotions overwhelming her as she shared her memories of him.

Long-time colleague of late Air India captain says he must have tried his best to avert disaster. Photo credit: @Mojo Story/ YouTube.

Source: Youtube

Long-time colleague of Air India pilot speaks

Usha, who had worked alongside Captain Sumeet, broke down in tears as she stood outside his residence, her voice heavy with grief.

She had been standing alone, staring at the gate of his house, her lips trembling with emotion.

In an emotional interview with Mojo Story on YouTube, Usha remembered Captain Sumeet's calm and composed nature, saying:

"Captain Sumeet was calm, composed, the kind of man who would have done everything possible to avert a tragedy like this."

Usha, who had retired six years earlier, spoke of Captain Sumeet's dedication to his work, refuting claims of pilot error in the crash.

She believed that he would have done everything in his power to save the flight, a confirmation of his professionalism and commitment to his duties.

Long-time colleague tearfully speaks about the personality of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. Photo credit: @Mojo Story/ YouTube.

Source: Youtube

As she struggled to contain her emotions, her words and actions painted a picture of a man who was not only a skilled pilot but also a kind and caring individual.

Reactions as long-time colleagues mourns Air India pilot

Netizens reacted to the emotional video in the comments section.

Dangovender-wf9on said:

"Both pilot's did their best to save the lives of passengers rip champ. South Africa."

Sujathavk4814 said:

"Every pilot and crew member is a gem. They risk their lives, every single flight. Respect for them."

Cristella-e1s said:

"Captain summet l salute u because u did ur best to save people. May ur soul RIP captain."

Ikanchanify said:

"We r in your grief with you. He will be back soon. In a better world. Om Shanti."

Tumbleweed2240 said:

"RIP to this brave crew who worked their best to the end. from US."

Marshall-n7g said:

"This is so painful and heartbreaking, my condolences from Zimbabwe."

Anupreeti9296 said:

"Salute and respect to both the pilots."

AsrarLifestylesss reacted:

"What about the co-pilot. He is also tried her best. No one is talking about him. Give same appreciation to co-pilot."

Goitom-qk8uq said:

"I can't control my tears. RIP from Ethiopia. Addisababa city."

Farkhanaafzal5665 commented:

"As British Pakistani I wish I could have attend his last journey. I salute captain sumeet imagine in front of him death and people in the aircraft what went through his mind in those split seconds he must of desperately tried to save the plane. Condolences to his 90 yr father a great burden which he cannot bear at this age. Dua hy Allah unny himmat dey ye sadma sehny ki."

Jaishreepandey5463 said:

"Rip pilot sir u both did ur best in the most vulnerable n havoc wrenching incident in aviation history. May God bless u in another world."

Sarahmohammed7357 said:

"How awful this is, condolences to each and every one of you."

Parthppatel28 reacted:

"People who is doubting pilot error, do you think they will turn up flaps and cry "Mayday! Mayday!" ? It's crazy to even think that."

Jagrutidesai1955 said:

"Shraddhanjali to captain Sumit Sabrawal. Everyone knows he must have done everything to reduce loss at cost of his life."

Daleenjacobs5597 added:

"Rest in Peace" all the dear souls. Peace upon all who are impacted by the lost of a loved one. Watching from South-Africa."

Watch the video here:

Man finds video posted by Clive Kunder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man posted a throwback video showing one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, Clive Kunder.

According to him, the video was lifted from the YouTube account of the late pilot before he lost his life on June 12, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng