As tributes pour in for the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India flight, his friends, associates, and employees have shared their last moments with him

Sonam, a house help at Sabharwal's residence, has remembered her deceased employer, recounting their last moment before he left for the flight

According to the lady, the late pilot, 56, never called her by her real name, but just ‘Beta’ or ‘Bacha'

Sonam, a house help at Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Mumbai residence, has shared her last moments with her late employer, who perished in the deadly Air India flight AI-171 crash on June 12.

Speaking to a journalist, Sonam disclosed that she worked for Sabharwal for one and a half months, before he passed on.

House help shares Sabharwal's last words

When asked when the last time they talked was, Sonam said she couldn't remember the exact date, but said it was before he left home to fly the deadly plane.

Sonam said he told her to care for his aged father, adding that he would not be around for four to five days. In her words:

"I don't remember the date (the last time they spoke), but on the day he was leaving, he was telling me that I'm going tomorrow. Take care of papa. I will not be there for four to five days."

Sonam said Sabharwal never called her by her name, but just 'Beta' or 'Bacha.' She noted that he was very calm, reserved, and did not talk much.

"He was very calm by nature. Doesn't talk much. He didn't speak about anything except about his child."

Sonam only found out about the plane crash through a call from a colleague of his, asking for family contact numbers.

Mojo Story's interview with Sonam elicited mixed reactions online.

Watch Sonam's interview below:

Reactions trail Captain Sabharwal's domestic help's interview

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the interview of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's domestic help below:

@mildrediawphniaw1697 said:

"Rest in peace, Capt Sumitji. We pray for your Family members to be consoled in this very painful moment. No words to express our deep sorrow for all who have lost their lives, suddenly leaving behind their beloved Family members. May God console them."

@anonymous-j3v said:

"I despise people who are blaming the pilots. They did their best and I am proud as an Indian for pilots like them. My deepest condolences to all families. May Allah bring out the real accused!"

@yogeshmeena8404 said:

"He was nice captain we are very sad after this news he was very calm and good human i hope god will give him good place om shanti."

@aabhashsinha2750 said:

"He looked like ditto Amitabh Bachchan..I have met him two or three times..will never forget him.. pilots dont die..they jst fly 🕊️ higher."

@pg9187 said:

"What a wonderful soul ! 🙏🏻

"He will definitely come back in another body which is much more luckier than this one."

@padmanavadhar1179 said:

"True sanskari Indian....he is an inspiration to our modern young generation...

"His every story hurts 😭 .

"Bhagwan....May his soul rest in peace."

@DD-pt9qw said:

"I hope she continues to help take care of his father because it was just him and his Dad. And he was the sole caregiver for him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a family friend of Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who died in the crash, had shared how he behaved.

Security guard of Captain Sabharwal's house speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the security guard of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's house had shared the last 16 words he said to him before the crash.

UK's The Telegraph reported that the security guard said Sabharwal ran his hand through his hair like he usually did and enquired about his well-being.

A fellow Air India pilot, Captain Kapil Kohal, a long-term friend of Sumeet, said he was called 'Sad Sag', but described him as a hero with a gentle soul.

