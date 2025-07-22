Kadiri Ikhana has made a recovery after being rushed to the ICU at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State

The former striker relocated to Abuja for further rest and treatment, expressing gratitude to Nigerians for their overwhelming support.

Segun Odegbami has shared an update, explaining his ex-teammate's improving condition and the state government's role in his recovery

A former Nigerian international football coach, Kadiri Ikhana, has made a remarkable recovery after a critical health scare, according to an update shared by the legendary Segun Odegbami.

Ikhana, fondly known as “Kawawa,” was recently rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State, leaving fans and the football community concerned.

His swift recovery, described as “nothing short of a miracle,” has brought relief and renewed hope.

Kadiri Ikhana has made a recovery from the ICU in Edo State. Photo: Segun Patrick Odegbami.

Odegbami and Ikhana were members of the Green Eagles squad to the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, which Nigeria won on home soil.

The former striker spent three days in the ICU, where he received urgent medical attention, including a blood transfusion, and underwent comprehensive tests.

It was gathered that the 73-year-old's medical expenses were covered by the Edo State Government.

Odegbami took to his Facebook account to share updates in Ikhana's health as he expressed optimism about his recovery, despite still wearing a catheter and being on serious medications.

"The preliminary medical report of the various tests conducted was handed over to him, and he was asked to report back to the hospital in 3 weeks time for further tests.

"He assures me that he is getting better everyday, even as he still ‘wears’ a catheter underneath his robes, and is on some very serious medications.

"He was cheerful and very grateful to all those who came to support him morally, physically, financially and spiritually.

"He wants me to thank all Nigerians for their shower of love and prayers.

"This morning, with the approval of his elder brother, his sisters, and some of his children who are with him now, he tells me he is temporarily leaving Auchi and moving straight to Abuja to get better rest, and to continue with his treatment.

"As I write this, close to midnight, Kadiri has arrived in Abuja safely.

"In the picture taken just before noon today, Kadiri is standing next to his eldest sister and her husband (Pastor and Mrs Jonathan Abioye) in Lokoja, on his way to Abuja.

"On behalf of the entire Ikhana family, Kadiri’s siblings and his children (abroad and in Nigeria, that have all being in touch with me), we thank the Creator of the Universe, the Government of Edo State, his friends, particularly Shettima, Hon Austin Braimoh, Chief Peter Dunia, and several other concerned Nigerians that rose up to support and pray for him.

"Meanwhile, there are only 8 more days to the ‘Night of Tributes’ to hold in Lagos for 5 Nigerian Sports heroes (4 of them are AirPeace Ambassadors) who died in the past 6 months!

"For those that wish to be a part of the event being funded by Airpeace, they should watch out for details from tomorrow."

Kadiri Ikhana watches on during a CAF semi-final match between Algerian USMA and Enyimba in Aba, northeastern Nigeria. Eyimba defeated USMA 2 - 1 to qualify for the final. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

