Portable has shared some videos as he went to see his former record label boss over the allegation of stealing a tricycle and phone

In one of the videos, he issued threats and warnings to his former boss, naming the locations where he was allegedly assaulted

Fans, however, were unsympathetic, with many mocking him for his past actions towards others

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shared videos revealing his actions after Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, released a song about him.

The feud between the two escalated as both artists dropped diss tracks aimed at each other. In VDM’s track, he referred to Portable as a thief and shared a video of him being beaten.

In response, Portable not only released his own diss track but also took his grievances to the home of his former record label boss.

Accompanied by security officers, he staged a protest and demanded that his boss, known as Ija Omode, help identify the individuals who assaulted him.

The music star gave his former boss a 24-hour ultimatum, naming Razak, Azeez, and Ijadun Egbe as the perpetrators seen in the video shared by VDM.

Portable warned that he would retaliate if his demands were not met.

Portable tags Seyi Tinubu, accuses VDM

In the caption of his post, Portable tagged Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria's president, accusing VDM of attempting to blackmail him.

He suggested that his support for the president was the reason behind the ongoing attacks from VDM. Portable also claimed that his former label had previously accused another artist who left the label of theft, tagging the individual in his post.

The rivalry between VDM and Portable has been ongoing for some time, with both artists frequently exchanging words and making public allegations against each other.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@tobby_gabriels commented:

"Very dark man just release one diss track and dis guy no get peace…see how he Dey sare kabakaba, dem never even do open verse challenge oo, Bobrisky go dey happy for one side now…what goes around comes around."

@floxylalaposh shared:

"So u can't stand a taste of your own medicine, but naso u dey drop songs for people too na , e reach your turn now u dey cry."

@oluwatidemilade_ stated:

"VDM see wetin you cuz, boboyi tife ni high blood pressure."

@elite_shoot__ said:

"God de for you baba. Nothing go do child of God."

@charles_fearbaby reacted:

"VDM says u no fit waka freely without escorts, and it seems to be true."

@kaykayscoringband shared:

"But Ija Omode don dey for u wella after all these scenario and he dey carry u waka and connect u so use ur wisdom ... NA VDM no let u get rest of mind that boi ya werey gan."

VDM calls out Portable

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was called out by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman, over his behaviour at Felabration.

He shared a video and said that the music star was doing too much and needed to be cautioned.

VDM promised to help the man assaulted to get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja.

