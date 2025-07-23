A colleague of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who flew with him for many decades, has shared something the deceased never did when he was alive

The long-time colleague disclosed this while paying tribute to his late pal, who perished in the ill-fated flight

Shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, Air India flight A1-171 crashed into BJ Medical College hostel complex, killing all passengers and crew members on board, except a British man

A colleague of the late Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, has described him as an incredibly skilled pilot.

The 56-year-old senior Air India pilot, who was employed in 1994, was one of the over 240 victims of the catastrophic Air India flight AI-171 crash, which claimed more than 240 lives, including more than 10 people on the ground.

A long-time colleague of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal says he was an incredibly skilled pilot. Photo Credit: Sam Panthaky, AOL

Source: Getty Images

Long-time colleague of Air India pilot speaks

As per The CSR Journal report, a longtime colleague of the late pilot who wasn't named said he was always peaceful, composed and grounded.

The colleague, who flew with Sabharwal for many decades, said he never flaunted his position, adding that he was just a wonderful soul.

“I flew with him for many decades. We shared meals, memories, and long hauls. He was a dedicated son and an incredibly skilled pilot.

"Always peaceful, composed, and grounded. Never flaunted his position, just a wonderful soul.”

A neighbour said:

“We didn’t speak much, but I know he must’ve done everything to save lives. He was a hero. I’m deeply disturbed."

Reacting to Sabharwal's demise, the wife of an Air India pilot said the world has lost a truly good human being.

“Sumeet was a wonderful person. I can’t control my tears. He took such loving care of his father. So calm, so patient. We’ve lost a truly good human being.”

The last rites of Sabharwal were performed at an electric crematorium in suburban Chakala, in the presence of family members. He was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 17, Hindustan Times reported.

A long-time colleague of Air India pilot says he was very dedicated to his job. Photo Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Air India pilot's coursemate speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the coursemate of the late Air India pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, had broken his silence.

In an interview on Republic TV, the coursemate, who was at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi with Sabharwal years ago, said the deceased was very mature and sober among all the pilots he had known. He rubbished reports and conspiratory theories that Sabharwal might have had a hand in the ill-fated Air India crash. His statement partly read:

"So, we (he and Sabharwal) were together in the same academy. We were trained together in the same batch way back in 1991. We were in the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Fursatganj, Raebareli, that was specially opened to recruit pilots into Indian airlines and Air India at that point of time..."

