A first-class graduate at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Mercy Chinazaekpere Obi, has reacted after her vice chancellor invited her to have dinner with him for her academic feat

The excited graduate of Animal and Environmental Biology displayed the official invite she received from the vice-chancellor, which contained the date, time and venue for the dinner

UNIPORT will hold its 50th anniversary celebration and 35th combined convocation from the 21st to 27th of July

Mercy Chinazaekpere Obi, a University of Port Harcourt, Choba, graduate, has expressed her excitement on TikTok after her Vice-Chancellor, Professor Owunari A. Georgewill, invited her to dinner with him because she graduated with a first-class honours degree.

"Dinner with the Vice-Chancellor? God did!" Mercy wrote on TikTok, while displaying the official dinner invite letter she received from the vice chancellor's office.

Details of dinner with UNIPORT vice-chancellor

In the letter signed by Alex Nmecha, special assistant to the Vice-Chancellor, the school head rejoiced with Mercy for her academic achievement.

Professor Georgewill attributed it to her years of determination and hardwork, adding that the dinner was in recognition of her first-class feat.

The letter sent to the Animal and Environmental Biology graduate contained the date, time and venue for the dinner with the vice chancellor. The letter's body read:

"The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Owunari A. Georgewill, has received with joy, the news of the Award to you by the Senate of University, of a First Class Honors Degree.

"The Vice-Chancellor heartily rejoices with you & your family as you savour the success & fruits of years of determination & hardwork.

"In recognition of your achievement of this feat, the Vice-Chancellor has directed me to specially invite you to a Dinner Party with him as indicated below:

"Date: Wednesday, 23rd, July, 2025.

"Time: 5:00pm.

"Venue: Vice-Chancellor's Lodge, Delta Park."

Read the invitation letter below:

Netizens celebrate Mercy Chinazaekpere for the invite

