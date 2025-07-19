A young man has posted a throwback video showing one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, Clive Kunder

According to him, the video was lifted from the YouTube account of the late pilot before he unfortunately lost his life

Social media users have been mourning the unfortunate demise of the pilot who lost his life in a plane crash in Ahmedabad

A man has mourned the painful demise of Clive Kunder, one of the pilots involved in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The X user posted a throwback video of first officer Kunder, which he claimed was sourced from the late pilot's YouTube account.

Man posts throwback video of Clive Kinder

While sharing the video via his X account @me_ganesh14, the young man expressed pain over the demise of the late pilot.

The video, which was about a minute long, showed Kunder skillfully handling an aircraft during the landing process on a runway, depicting his professionalism and expertise as a pilot.

"Old Video of Vikrant Massey's Cousin and Co Pilot of fateful #AirIndia 171 Clive Kunder from his YouTube channel of landing in NASA Runway. He lost his life in #PlaneCrash in #Ahmedabad. Om Shanti," the X user captioned the video.

Reactions as netizens mourn Clive Kunder

Netizens have been mourning the painful demise of the late pilot.

@Kamaljit Dhillon said:

"He was a very good looking pilot."

@Vasanthamohun said:

"Feel for this mother also lost my only child my son feel thus mother's pain."

@Fatimamj said:

"Very sad, may his soul rest in eternal peace. Our condolences to his beloved mother."

@Joyce Lighten said:

"So true we have to live every moment and enjoy the days live from day to day smile and be happy as we all must do rest in peace sir condolences to the family such a nice looking chap."

@santhiperiaswami reacted:

"May Clive’s soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the family."

@vasiegovender228 said:

"OMG, A Distraught and Devastated Mum, Grieving at the Loss of Her Son.Inconsoloble , Pride, Honour and Glory, Gone to Soon, Courage, Strength, and Resilience, May The Gracious Hand of God Be Upon U,RiP."

@Mila4v4 said:

"Unfortunately it's his fault for not checking everything works before even letting people on no one can put the blame on anyone else other then the other pilot but he was the main one feel more sorry for the other people that died and the kid's and stuff."

@user1799745035660 reacted:

"This pain is unbearable what an experience to go through especially if its tragically, I hate this world I cry for my son everyday of my life."

@vv said:

"I am a mother and feel your pain, my eldest first born waz hijacked and murdered. May you draw closer.to God, your only strength and comforter."

@Louis G said:

"Sad sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family may his soul rest in peace Aum Namo shivaya."

@Dalie added:

"Bambi may God strengthen the mum it's very painful to see in grave of ur child."

@Mollz said:

"Our deepest condolences to the familys may GODS peace and comfort be with the familys."

@roshniepalitha@gmail.com commented:

"Rip so sorry my deepest deepest sympathies to your family May God strengthen url."

@Alpha Katta said:

"Very sad may there soul rest in peace, if there is any hand let god sent than to light by the Grace of god amen amen amen."

@ibrahim added:

"May God console all of us that lost our loved ones this year."

See the post below:

Captain's instruction to co-pilot uncovered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the captain of the ill-fated Air India flight reportedly handed over control of the plane to the first officer before takeoff.

This handover was captured in the cockpit recordings from the recovered black boxes amid the investigation into the crash.

