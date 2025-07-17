Adekunle Gold triggers a frenzy online as he gives out N250K to several first-class graduates on the micro-blogging platform, X

In a post, the musician urged first-class graduates to post their transcripts and went on to send them money

However, AG Baby, as he is fondly called, told OAU students not to bother sending theirs, courtesy of an ugly experience he had in the school some years ago

Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold surprised his followers on social media by gifting the sum of N250K each to several individuals who graduated with first-class degrees.

The initiative, which began on X (formerly Twitter), sparked excitement and gratitude among many beneficiaries who praised the singer for his generosity and kindness.

The gesture began with a post from Adekunle Gold on July 16 stating:

"If you graduated with First class, post your transcripts."

This call-to-action prompted numerous users to share proof of their academic achievements. Adekunle Gold reviewed submissions and sent out financial gifts to selected individuals.

In a follow-up post, the singer wrote:

"OAU Students, don’t bother 😪", while posting a photo of Rick Ross’s album God Forgives, I Don’t.

His resentment stemmed from the fact that in 2015, Adekunle Gold performed at OAU with limited songs, mainly repeating "Sade" amid tech issues. However, unhappy students booed him, allegedly stormed his hotel, manhandled him, and seized N150K of his N300K fee.

The recipients of the N250K cash gifts quickly express their appreciation on social media, sharing screenshots of the alerts and emotional messages of thanks.

Adekunle Gold's cash gift to 1st class graduates

One user, @Abikelere, who was super excited, wrote:

“@adekunleGOLD... Baba God has picked up my call ooo using you sir... no amount of thank you can express my gratitude to you oo. At last, I got an amount tagged to my HND after 12 years of graduation. Thank youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu @adekunleGOLD”

Another beneficiary, @HakeemOnitolo, ecstatically hailed the singer, writing:

“Thank you very much AG. BIG FISH. Loke loke Egbón.”

@itschargiee shared,

“I literally had 1700. Thank you @adekunleGOLD.”

@klause_tweet stated,

“Thank you very much, sir. May God bless you and all that concerns you. I so much appreciate you. @adekunleGOLD”

Some messages were deeply emotional. @TheGigs0x wrote:

“Thank you so much, @adekunleGOLD. Feels like a dream. Feels like a dream. I cannot put it in words!!! I had NO in my account. Goddddd!!!”

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's generosity

Adekunle Gold's move triggered a lot of comments from social media users who shared their thoughts accordingly.

je_su_lo_ba wrote:

3rd class nko. Even if na 5k abeg

cocosadiq said:

We wey get second class upper nko, at least, 50k na😂

the_tafa commented:

@adekunlegold We wey get "Osunmo first class nko?" Second class upper class... even if na 100k 😂We don try our best leave the rest to God, even though the grass is greener on the other side... 😂

yogienny wrote:

The lady with 1,700 go first order good meal with Chi-exotic coconut 😂

