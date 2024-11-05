The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, recently played host to Clinton Ayodeji Akanbi, the overall best graduating student of Bowen University, Iwo in Osun State

Clinton was announced as Bowen University's top graduate at the institution's 19th convocation ceremony, which was attended by the Oluwo of Iwo

A heartwarming video showed the moment Clinton arrived at the palace with his family and was recognised by the Iwo monarch

Hours after he emerged as the overall best graduating student of Bowen University, Clinton Ayodeji Akanbi was hosted by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

Legit.ng had reported that Clinton went home with numerous awards and prizes as well as a N1 million gift for his academic excellence.

The Iwo monarch hosted the overall best graduating student. Photo Credit: @bolect4

Clinton was declared the school's top graduate at its 19th convocation ceremony, which the Oluwo of Iwo attended.

In a TikTok video, Clinton revealed he had been invited to the palace by the Oluwo of Iwo and showed how he arrived with his family.

At the palace, Clinton received royalty-like treatment and was ordered by the Iwo monarch to sit on an elevated seat close to him. The monarch also expressed love for Clinton for his academic feat.

People celebrate Bowen University's overall best student

OLUWADEMILADEOLA 🧎🏾❤️ said:

"Congratulations ml 🥹❤️✨ greater heights in Jesus name."

Omo✨Lara🦋Eni said:

"Thanks For Making Newton College and the entire Iwo proud."

Gbemisola Olaleye said:

"Congratulations 👏🎉 It is the beginning of greater heights."

Tinat_Trendz said:

"I tap into ur academic blessings for my unborn generation."

Olori_Mascot said:

"This is what I celebrate not some nonsense on internet....congrats boy...greater heights i pray🙏 ....I celebrate you."

Omoge frozen&food said:

"Your parents must be really proud. I pray this greatness for my children too."

Prettydara🥰♏️ said:

"When dey say your children we take you to kings this is what dey mean."

Lady graduates from Bowen varsity in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bagged a first class degree in law from Bowen University.

An overjoyed Nnaji announced her graduation via TikTok and released her graduation photoshoot. Nnaji said she graduated with a 4.93 CGPA in a 5.0 grading system and was the best graduating student of jurisprudence and legal theory.

Nnaji further said she was the best graduating land law student, won the Amnesty International 2024 debate, and emerged as the 2023 BOSAN scholar. The brilliant lady added that she was awarded the Most Influential Student of the varsity for the 2023/2024 session and the Online Personality of the Year for the Aquila set.

