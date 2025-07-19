England international Cole Palmer has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend Connie Grace

Palmer won the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea FC, scoring two goals in the final against Paris Saint-Germain

The winger visited St Kitts and Nevis for a brief summer holiday without his girlfriend before Chelsea's pre-season gets underway

Cole Palmer put in a brilliant performance for Chelsea, netting a brace and providing an assist in a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The 22-year-old forward delivered two first-half goals in near-identical fashion, helping the Blues dominate the reigning European champions in a match that showcased their growing confidence under manager Enzo Maresca.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea poses for a photo with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and adidas Golden Ball after the match against Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey. Photo by: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Englishman’s double made him the third Chelsea player this century to score multiple goals in a final, joining club legends Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard, per ESPN.

Palmer won the Man of the Match against PSG and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Palmer, Grace unfollow each other

Chelsea winger Cole Palmer has unfollowed his long-time girlfriend Connie Grace on all social media platforms.

According to Goal, the 23-year-old reportedly broke up with his girlfriend a few weeks after she unfollowed Palmer's sister.

During the Club World Cup, the Premier League winner admitted to going through a lot on and off the pitch.

Grace was absent during the off-pitch celebration of the title and has remained mute on social media.

Palmer and Grace met in Manchester when they were 17 years old and made their relationship public in November at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, per Sun.

The influencer operates a beauty salon in Stockport, where a full set of acrylic nails costs around £35.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer will shift all attention to the pre-season game, where Chelsea face Bayer Leverkusen on August 8, before hosting AC Milan on August 10.

Influencer Connie Grace has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, Cole Palmer of Chelsea. Photo by: conniegrace.

Source: Instagram

Fans react

@KanuUchenna7 said:

"In years to come .. she will divorce him and chop the fruit of labor she did not work for."

@greatnwanneo wrote:

"Oyinbo love comes with fire 🔥.

"Der Breakups comes with fire too. Once dey Breakups, it's over."

@DonadoCrown added:

"Brotherhood, Childhood, Adulthood, Neighborhood, even Firewood, are Proud of Cole Palmer 🥶...you want use Pressure Kpai my small boy for me."

@onemrfrancis said:

"What cole Palmer did was the best thing every smart guy could do.

"For now he should focus more on his career he’s still young and he has a lot to achieve."

Palmer speaks about Ballon d'Or ambition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea winger Cole Palmer has shared his thoughts after he was quizzed on the possibility of winning the Ballon d'Or after helping English Premier League, Chelsea win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The England international, however, is not too keen and admits he would want to keep winning trophies for his club, Chelsea, rather than thinking of individual awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng