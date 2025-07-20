A young man has shared a tweet recounting the heartbreaking events that unfolded at the burial of the late Air India Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

In the tweet, he also remembered how the late captain's 85-year-old father reacted after seeing the casket of his son who died in a plane crash

While sharing the sad story, he painfully noted that no parent should ever have to face and endure the pain of burying a child

An emotional account of the funeral of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the Air India pilot who lost his life in a tragic plane crash, has been shared on social media.

The emotional story disclosed the devastating impact of the loss on the pilot's family, particularly his 85-year-old father.

Man posts emotional video as Air India pilot's 85-year-old father mourns son during burial. Photo credit: @wokeeminent/X.

Man recounts heartbreaking incident at Sumeet's funeral

The account was shared by @wokeeminent on X, who recounted the heart-wrenching scene that unfolded as the elderly father received his son's body.

According to @wokeeminent, the father's grief was overwhelming as he laid eyes on the casket.

He was said to have been filled with emotions of pain and sadness as he tearfully placed a trembling hand on the coffin, surrounded by a silent circle of fellow pilots who understood the weight of his loss.

In his words:

"No parent should ever have to endure what Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s 85-year-old father did receiving body of his son, wrapped in the uniform he wore with pride, the same uniform he died in Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash.

"As the casket arrived, grief overwhelmed the elderly father. Surrounded by a silent circle of fellow pilots, tears streamed down his face as he placed a trembling hand on the coffin, his heart breaking in full view of those who understood the weight of such a loss.

"On top of the casket lay one last photo Captain Sumeet in uniform, smiling, unaware that this very attire would be his shroud. He had just 32 seconds from takeoff, but in that fleeting moment, he gave everything trying to save every soul on board and protect lives on the ground."

Man shares heartbreaking video of Captain Sumeet's 85-year-old father at son's funeral. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Netizens mourn late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

Netizens have been penning emotional tributes after the plane crash.

@Minesouls said:

"So sad he called for rescue but ignored him."

@Keith Ste712 said:

"Well, the problem was already there before takeoff. That’s a dilemma and a total catastrophe to saved anyone. The engine wasn’t good enough, with the usual horse power to take off and carry those hopeful people to their destination. This makes me even more very prayerful about flying. Flying is a very serious and critical business."

@McGarnagle added:

"It’s so typical that they’re blaming the pilot because he’s no longer here to defend himself. Easiest way to keep Boeing in the shadows. The major airlines like Etihad & Emirates have sent out urgent directives re the fuel switches in their 787 fleet. I think that speaks volumes, they know what we don’t, the plane malfunctioned."

Watch the video here:

