An Indian man named Yogeshwar Nath Mishra shared his review of Air India flight after the tragic plane crash

He took the flight days after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into BJ Medical College on June 12, 2025, killing 241 people

The passenger shared his experience and observations, pointing out 2 improvements he noticed during the flight

A man, Yogeshwar Nath Mishra, shared his review of the Air India flight he boarded days after the tragic plane crash, giving details of his experience.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A man, Yogeshwar Nath Mishra, shares his review of the Air India flight he boarded. Photo: Facebook/Yogeshwar Nath Mishra, Getty Images/Abdul Munaff

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, Yogeshwar, on his Facebook page, shared what he noticed when he entered his business class flight.

Passenger on Air India plane shares observations

In a Facebook post, the man shared a picture of himself inside the plane and narrated his experience.

The man noted that it was his first international flight on Air India since the news of the tragic crash that killed 241 people on board.

He stated that the journey was smooth, but there were still rooms for improvement in the business class cabins.

He said:

“My first international flight experience with Air India after the tragic incident. Thankfully, the journey was mostly smooth, with some improvement in ground staff coordination and cabin crew attentiveness. Business class cabins still have a lot of room for improvement.

“As an avid traveller, I continue to believe that air travel is one of the safest modes of transportation. Landed safely in Bharat.”

A man shares two improvements he noticed during his flight on an Air India plane. Photo: Aaron Foster

Reactions trail man’s Air India flight experience

Gulshan Kumar said:

"But actually its vistara's flight and it got merged with air india but vistara is always better then air India."

Vivek Pathak said:

"Welcome back bhaiya ji."

Conchita Agustin said:

"Enjoy.... Keep safety travel."

Sandeep Tripathi said:

"Welcome Back in India Bhaiya ji."

Pavan Pandey said:

"Hearty welcome and congratulations to you brother on the land of India."

Drbhaktvatsal Sahay said:

"Let's go back now. Your country is calling for you....... Welcome welcome."

Investigation report on Air India plane crash released

A month after the crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

Worrying update about plane crash’s only survivor emerges

Legit.ng previously reported that health concerns surfaced about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, months after the tragic Air India plane crash.

Ramesh, still haunted by the tragedy, reportedly suffered from recurring nightmares of the incident, according to his relative Krunal Keshave.

