Nigerian social media users have reacted massively to an edited video of Barbadian music star Rihanna Fenty about former President Muhammadu Buhari's death

It is no longer news that the news of the passing of the former president of the country on July 13, 2025, has brought the nation into mourning

Rihanna's AI clip saw her tearfully mourning PMB, igniting a series of reactions from social media users

It has come to the notice of Nigerians that an AI-generated video of international music star Rihanna has been circulating online.

The said video captured the mother-of-two mourning the passing of the late Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria.

Buhari's passing was announced on July 13, spreading a wave of mourning across the country. In the video, Rihanna was seen speaking about how the world paused and was caught in disbelief following the death of Buhari.

It further spoke about how he had done so much for the country and that his passing would be felt. The video also highlights how he fought corruption and turned the old Nigeria around. Ultimately, it depicted the extent of Buhari's commitment and how much he'd be missed.

Many have reacted in more ways than one to the video.

Edited clip of Rihanna's music tribute to Buhari trends

Read some reactions below:

@ihe69 said:

"The first time I heard this song, they said it was dedicated to Diogo Jota. Now, Late Buhari. This Ai generated."

@Gbadege1Olawale said:

Ohhhhhhh I love this ..... My consolation for the death of my warrior ..... Voting to get Grammy with this song."

@hollamillions26 said:

"The man has died and his deed when was alive follows him up wither he like it or not, the song change nothing in our thoughts 💭."

@OyinAtiBode said:

"Wetin concern Rihanna? Dat one no even be her voice self. She no even know who Buhari be."

@jebose_mordi said:

"Na God go PVNISH U."

@phyzmanabbey said:

"This is not Rihanna's voice. Na war for AI oooo, we no fit trust anything for Internet again."

@realadefiz said:

"Where is AI taking us? Hopefully, our future is not risky with this technology, Rest in peace Buhari, Weldone Mr Artificial Intelligence ( AI)."

@lumumba2_0 said:

"AI video ontop that Daura scammer that went to grave with 24 million jobs he promised Nigerians?"

@OdusholaBabatu2 said:

"Rest in perfect peace Baba Buhari 🙏❤️."

@holuwafemmie said:

"Plenty mumu dey this country sha."

@phyzmanabbey said:

"This is not Rihanna's voice."

@Dapryde1 said:

"Wow... Keep resting in peace Baba Buhari. Na war for AI oooo, we no fit trust anything for Internet again."

Charly Boy stirs emotions with Tribute

Meanwhile, Charly Boy shared a post following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The ex-president battled a prolonged illness and eventually died in a London hospital, leaving the country in mourning.

Fans reacted to his post, agreeing with his sentiments and sharing their thoughts on the demise of the former leader.

